Erika Jayne Pantless In Boots With Exciting Announcement

Celebrities
Erika Jayne might find herself accused of having received $25 million from her ex-husband's firm, but the reality star is this month proving she can earn her own cash. The Bravo face is fresh from an exciting business announcement, one that will see her join a slew of the Housewives franchise's stars running their own empires, from Lisa Rinna to Porsha Williams.

Ahead of the holiday period, Erika has announced she'll be launching her own hair extensions line, and the promo photos were quite something.

Launching Her Own Brand

Scroll for the photos, ones seeing the 50-year-old in a killer snakeskin look and without any pants on. Erika dropped the news at the start of December - fans will soon be able to shop her Pretty Mess Hair brand, and she's been speaking out amid the announcement.

EJ's Insta post showed her swishing her super-long and blonde locks while in a red-and-black and likely faux snakeskin coat, one she paired with a black top and tights, plus a knee-high pair of boots.

See The Photos Below

The RHOBH star was, of course, sporting fake locks - the point. She showed off her toned legs while half-hiding her face, also donning a full face of makeup. Two photos in total were shared, ones that have now gained over 30,000 likes.

“I have worn every type of hair extension on and off stage, and on TV for over a decade,” Jayne told People. “So I know what I love and works best for all situations. You name it, I’ve worn it!” More after the snaps.

Per the outlet: "Pretty Mess Hair will offer a variety of extension options including different types of wefts (which are sewn in) and tape-in extensions. Girardi recommends the tape-ins for a beginner."

The move comes as Bravo faces up their entrepreneur game, overall. In 2020, Lisa Rinna dropped her Rinna Beauty line, offering $45 Lip Kits. Meanwhile, Bethenny Frankel runs her Skinnygirl brand, with Porsha Williams offering both Pampered by Porsha homeware and beauty products. More after the swimsuit snap.

No Limits

Continuing as she explained her new venture, Erika told People:

"There is not a 'look' I will not try because the great thing about extensions is that you can quickly and quite easily take them out and still have your original hair. No permanent commitment, which makes it fun!"

The singer further explained: "Beautiful hair immediately makes me feel pretty and as if I can take on the world! Nothing is quite as powerful as a luscious mane of hair."

Check out Erika's Instagram for more updates.

