Erika Jayne Pantless In Boots With Exciting Announcement

Erika Jayne might find herself accused of having received $25 million from her ex-husband's firm, but the reality star is this month proving she can earn her own cash. The Bravo face is fresh from an exciting business announcement, one that will see her join a slew of the Housewives franchise's stars running their own empires, from Lisa Rinna to Porsha Williams.

Ahead of the holiday period, Erika has announced she'll be launching her own hair extensions line, and the promo photos were quite something.