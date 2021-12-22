Mary J. Blige Releases AMAZING Visuals, And It's Everything We Wanted

Mary J. Blige is one of the celebrities who make you anticipate growing older because of how good she looks at 50. The New York native singer-songwriter hasn't dropped the ball since her debut in 1991. In preparation for her 15th studio album, MJB released two singles in the second half of the year – AMAZING with DJ. Khaled and Good Morning Gorgeous.

The Power: Book II actress promised five years ago that this album would "blow everybody's mind," and the singles have been promising so far. She spoke about body positivity and self-acceptance fueling this new era and how fans should expect an improved version of her Hip-Hop Soul music.