Mary J. Blige Releases AMAZING Visuals, And It's Everything We Wanted

Music
Shutterstock | 673594

chisom

Mary J. Blige is one of the celebrities who make you anticipate growing older because of how good she looks at 50. The New York native singer-songwriter hasn't dropped the ball since her debut in 1991. In preparation for her 15th studio album, MJB released two singles in the second half of the year – AMAZING with DJ. Khaled and Good Morning Gorgeous.

The Power: Book II actress promised five years ago that this album would "blow everybody's mind," and the singles have been promising so far. She spoke about body positivity and self-acceptance fueling this new era and how fans should expect an improved version of her Hip-Hop Soul music.

The Latest

How Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Actually Get Along

Dallas Cowboys Going The Extra Mile To Prevent A Covid-19 Outbreak

Lauren Alaina Proves She's 'Sitting Pretty' With Triple Dose Of Exciting News

Gemma Chan Teams Up With Moet USA To Help #StopEASAHate

MLB Rumors: Giants Could Look At Clayton Kershaw

AMAZING Video Teaser

MJB posted a teaser on her Instagram feed on Dec. 20, preaching only positive vibes and reminding her fans to ignore detractors. The 34-second video featured the singer in three outfits, including a denim bum short, beaded bralette and faux fur coat combo.

The video looks like a party scene at the club with close friends, but we didn't have to guess for long. Mary J. Blige uploaded the full video on her YouTube channel the next day at 10 am.

Music

Dua Lipa Reportedly Earned $2.5 million Each Month In 2021

The Grammy-winning singer earns through her music, her touring company, and her endorsements.

By Sarah Haider

AMAZING Video

Shutterstock | 4330171

True to our guess from the teaser, Mary J. Blige hosted some of her best friends in the industry in the two minutes 40 seconds music video. We peeped Southern rapper Trina, the bad boy Diddy, his son Justin Combs, Angie Martinez, and Misa Hylton.

MJB sings about having the best time of her life every day, like her birthday. Hollywood music video director Eif Rivera captures the essence of AMAZING perfectly as the scenes depict every lyric to a tee. In the club scene, she's wearing a green mini dress, with a straight platinum blonde weave and heavy accessories while sipping on her Sun Goddess Wine.

Miley Cyrus' New Skunk Hair Is Everything

Jennifer Lopez Performs "Heartbreak" Song At The Voice Finale

Sun Goddess Wine

Shutterstock | 171567442

The Sun Goddess by Mary J. Blige is a wine collection made in Friuli Venezia Giulia. The Fantinel family owns the vineyard and claims the microclimate in the environment produces the highest quality of the wine.

Mary J. Blige said the wine's name resonated because it represents her life's link with nature and "evokes childhood memories" in her mind.

Banging Body At 50

Shutterstock | 564025

When MJB isn't making headlines for releasing music, she's dominating the acting scene or breaking the internet with her banging body. Her defined cheekbones and toned body remain conversation starters amongst pop culture enthusiasts. Her body always commands attention in a floor-length dress or a bikini.

When she dropped the visuals for Good Morning Gorgeous, she left fans in awe. Many still debate the reality of her being 50-years-old because they can't understand how good she looks.

Read Next

Must Read

Why Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Zodiac Signs Points To A Fiery Match

5 Things You Didn't Know About Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Relationship

Miley Cyrus Is So Relatable Despite Her Superstardom

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Flexibility With New Best Friend

How Much Did Miley Cyrus Make From ‘Hannah Montana’?

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.