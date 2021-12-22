Lauren Alaina Proves She's 'Sitting Pretty' With Triple Dose Of Exciting News

Lauren Alaina is walking on Cloud-9 and isn’t ready to come down anytime soon if her Instagram posts are anything to follow. The ex-American Idol singer achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a member of the Opry with Country Music star Trisha Yearwood inviting her in on December 18.

The songstress burst into tears mid-performance as she couldn’t believe her luck. Since the emotional moment, Alaina hasn’t stopped gushing about her starstruck, surreal moment as she’s dropped three consecutive posts on her Instagram page relating to the big moment.