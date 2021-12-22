Lauren Alaina Proves She's 'Sitting Pretty' With Triple Dose Of Exciting News

Lauren Alaina is walking on Cloud-9 and isn’t ready to come down anytime soon if her Instagram posts are anything to follow. The ex-American Idol singer achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a member of the Opry with Country Music star Trisha Yearwood inviting her in on December 18.

The songstress burst into tears mid-performance as she couldn’t believe her luck. Since the emotional moment, Alaina hasn’t stopped gushing about her starstruck, surreal moment as she’s dropped three consecutive posts on her Instagram page relating to the big moment.

Emotional Eulogy

Lauren took to her Instagram feed to eulogize her “two Trishas,” as she fondly called the Country stars. She called the Opry stage “the most magical place on earth” that takes her breath away. Alaina further thanked Yearwood and McClanahan for showing up at her big moment. While Yearwood invited her to perform, McClanahan ensured she had a magical night.

Wanting to be part of the Opry family all her life, Alaina made sure to emphasize the “Member” in “Remember.” She did that to remind fans that she’s part of the Opry family now. This milestone comes on the heels of her World Tour announcement.

Miley Cyrus Lifted Her Shirt In Gucci Belt

Top Of The World Tour

Two weeks ago, Lauren Alaina broke the news of her pending World Tour called “Top Of The World” in February 2022. She announced the event in a “little CelebraTOURy post” for her fan club members who have exclusive first dibs on her tour tickets purchase.

The tour runs for two months, starting in Silver Spring, Maryland, on February 24 and ending in Charleston, South Carolina, on April 15, 2022. Alaina also announced Spencer Crandall as the special guest on tour, to which he responded, “YES, Can’t wait.”

Signing Vinyl At Walmart

Lauren hosted a vinyl signing event at Walmart last week for her loyal supporters. She shared many cute moments with young fans who performed her songs and got loving hugs in return.

Alaina signed the pieces of vinyl and copies of Roadside Romance beaming with pride at the turnout and show of love. She thanked Walmart for helping with the vinyl release and the fans who came to the signing. She also urged others to get their album copy using the hashtag “#SittingPrettyOnTopOfTheWorld.”

Getting Good At Being You

This December, Alaina is “pretty booked” as she also released her autobiography Getting Good At Being You. She says the book summarizes her defining moments, including her faith, family, fans, friends, loss, and love. Lauren speaks about new beginnings, closing chapters, and healing.

Lauren Alaina glows wearing a plaid blouse on denim pants in the last slide as a testament to her healing. There’s no doubt 2022 would be a good year for the singer-songwriter.

