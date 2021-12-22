MLB Rumors: Giants Could Look At Clayton Kershaw

For years, Clayton Kershaw has been a marquee name not only for the Los Angeles Dodgers but for all of Major League Baseball.

Despite his well-documented meltdowns in the playoffs, Kershaw put together a remarkable, nearly-flawless, Hall of Famer kind of résumé long before becoming a World Series champion.

Unfortunately, all good things eventually come to an end and his tenure in Los Angeles might not be the exception to that rule, as he's officially become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.