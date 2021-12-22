MLB Rumors: Giants Could Look At Clayton Kershaw

For years, Clayton Kershaw has been a marquee name not only for the Los Angeles Dodgers but for all of Major League Baseball.

Despite his well-documented meltdowns in the playoffs, Kershaw put together a remarkable, nearly-flawless, Hall of Famer kind of résumé long before becoming a World Series champion.

Unfortunately, all good things eventually come to an end and his tenure in Los Angeles might not be the exception to that rule, as he's officially become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Giants Should Be Interested In Kershaw

Shutterstock | 340777

And, now that they've lost Kevin Gausman, Grant Brisbee of The Athletic believes that Kershaw's lifelong rivals San Francisco Giants could actually try and convince him to jump the boat:

"Kershaw wouldn’t be going to some random team. He’d be going to one with a recent track record of success with pitchers (somewhat) like him. And he’s probably on a first-name basis with some of these folks, too," Brisbee argued.

Albeit unlikely that Kershaw joins the Dodgers' most hated rival, it wouldn't be the first time we see something like this going down.

Kershaw Is Still Pondering His Future

Even so, Kershaw's future is anybody's guess right now.

Some speculate that he could follow Corey Seager and sign with his hometown team Texas Rangers, as he spends the offseason near the area and just welcomed his fourth child.

Others argue that there's no way he doesn't go back to the Dodgers for at least another season, while others believe that he might just call it a day and retire after a wonderful 13-year in the Majors.

In reality, no one knows what's going on in his mind.

The Dodgers Need Him Back

Shutterstock | 840655

The Dodgers should do whatever it takes to convince him to run it back for at least another year.

Trevor Bauer isn't expected to be back on the mound for the foreseeable future and some believe he might never pitch again, at least in MLB.

Losing Max Scherzer was a massive blow for Dave Roberts' squad and there are some concerns regarding Dustin May and what kind of pitcher he'll be after undergoing Tommy John surgery, so they can't afford to let their southpaw legend walk away as well.

Frankie Montas: A Backup Plan For Dave Roberts

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Frankie_Montas.jpg

But, should everything fail, the Dodgers could try and make a run at A's Frankie Montas, as he was a part of their farm system until 2016 and the team is reportedly listening to offers for him:

"With the Oakland A’s reportedly listening to offers for their top starting pitchers, the Dodgers could be a potential suitor for talented right-hander, Frankie Montas," reported Dodgers Nation.

While not as good as Kershaw, Montas would give the Dodgers another trustworthy arm for a rotation that still needs to take shape, and he could be a cheaper option than most available pitchers.

