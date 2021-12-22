Bill Belichick Rips T.Y. Hilton For Shoving Referee During Patriots Vs. Colts





It's not too often to see the New England Patriots getting dominated but hey, there's always a first time for everything.

The Patriots couldn't make the most of the BYE week on their trip to Indianapolis to face the Colts, dropping their NFL-best seven-game winning streak.

Frank Reich's squad was more prepared, more physical, and vastly outplayed them on nearly every aspect of the game, which is why it wasn't a surprise to see coach Belichick livid and storming out of the press conference nearly right away.

Belichick Says Patriots Were Terrible Vs. Colts

It wasn't the best performance by the Patriots, that's for sure. They allowed Jonathan Taylor to run for 170 yards and 1 score and were penalized 80 times for 50 yards, also losing the turnover battle 2 to 1:

“We didn’t do anything well enough to win. Didn’t play well. Didn’t coach well," Belichick said after the game.

“Just execution, concentration, things that we just didn’t do well enough,” the coach added later, according to Yahoo Sports. “I mean, it wasn’t one thing, or one person, or whatever, just general level of execution in practice.”_

Belichick Couldn't Believe Hilton Wasn't Ejected

But more than that, coach Belichick was also angry at the fact that T.Y. Hilton wasn't ejected after pushing an official during an altercation:

“That’s a whole other discussion. I don’t understand why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for contacting an official; intentionally or unintentionally, that has no bearing on the play," Belichick said, as quoted by Fan Sided. "And those plays are reviewable and are reviewed. So, I don’t understand that one. You’d have to talk to the officials about that — they’re the ones that made the call.”

Hilton wasn't much of a factor in the game with just 1 target and 1 reception but he still drew plenty of defensive attention from the Pats' secondary.

Mac Jones Blames 'Poor Practice' For The Loss

Shockingly, Mac Jones blamed the team's poor practice for their bad performance, stating that their energy wasn't there throughout the week and that the team may have overlooked the situation:

“I just don’t think it was our best effort,” the rookie told ProFootballTalk. “It starts with me just throughout the week. We didn’t have a great practice every day, so it is what it is. (...) The energy was kind of low [at practice]. Maybe like feeling a little sorry for ourselves because we’re coming off the bye and stuff."

Belichick Apologizes To The Media

At least, Belichick apologized to the media for his historically short press availability after the loss, voicing his frustration and stating that he didn't actually have a lot to say:

“Look, fellas, I apologize if I seemed like I was a little short with you after the game,” Belichick said. “You know, obviously a frustrating game, down 20 to nothing, didn’t do anything well enough. I mean, there isn’t really much to say at that point without watching the film. (...) So, not really trying to be short, but honestly, there wasn’t too much to say. I don’t know that there’s a whole lot more to say now.”

Belichick has never been a man of many words but that press conference was cold even by his standards.

Now, the Patriots will look to bounce back in a must-win clash against the Bills, as beating them for the second time in a month would pretty much guarantee them the top of the AFC East.

