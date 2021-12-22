Bill Belichick Rips T.Y. Hilton For Shoving Referee During Patriots Vs. Colts

It's not too often to see the New England Patriots getting dominated but hey, there's always a first time for everything.

The Patriots couldn't make the most of the BYE week on their trip to Indianapolis to face the Colts, dropping their NFL-best seven-game winning streak.

Frank Reich's squad was more prepared, more physical, and vastly outplayed them on nearly every aspect of the game, which is why it wasn't a surprise to see coach Belichick livid and storming out of the press conference nearly right away.