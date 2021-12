The Los Angeles Dodgers entered last season as the most overpowered team in Major League Baseball and it wasn't even close.

The Dodgers found plenty of success throughout the campaign and even beat the Giants in the postseason but it just wasn't enough to get the job done when it mattered the most.

Notably, perhaps their biggest issue was their pitching, as their rotation and bullpen were top-notch for most of the year but were worn out and underperformed in the final stretch.