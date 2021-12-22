Kate Beckinsale's Hilarious Pranks Will Have You In Stitches

As Beckinsale herself told Norton, falling asleep in her presence is "dangerous" business. The star confessed she often pranks her sleeping friends, either by gluing beards to their faces or drawing tattoos on their bodies, but her chocolate butt cheeks prank certainly takes the cake.

Feeling uninspired by her usual arsenal of tricks, Beckinsale got the glorious idea while sharing a hotel room with a friend. "I was still after the rush," she said, detailing how she placed a piece of chocolate from turn-down service in between the butt cheeks of her sleeping companion.

"The thing about chocolate is, in the night, between a pair of buttocks, it's going to just sort of soften out," she said, after casually explaining to LeBlanc that "it wasn't a Toblerone."