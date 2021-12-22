Kate Beckinsale's Hilarious Pranks Will Have You In Stitches

Kate Beckinsale's stunning beauty is only matched by her quirky sense of humor. Fans who follow the 48-year-old Hollywood star on Instagram are familiar with her quick wits and hilarious antics, with the Underworld alumn frequently pranking co-workers and even her own flesh and blood on social media.
Beckinsale gave audiences a glimpse into her wickedly funny shenanigans during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show back in 2016. Guesting alongside Game of Throne's Emilia Clarke, Friends' Matt LeBlanc, and British comic Dominic Cooper, The Widow star shared a rambunctious story about how she once pranked a sleeping friend with a piece of chocolate and had everyone in stitches.
