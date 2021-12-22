Kate Beckinsale's Hilarious Pranks Will Have You In Stitches

Kate Beckinsale's stunning beauty is only matched by her quirky sense of humor. Fans who follow the 48-year-old Hollywood star on Instagram are familiar with her quick wits and hilarious antics, with the Underworld alumn frequently pranking co-workers and even her own flesh and blood on social media.

Beckinsale gave audiences a glimpse into her wickedly funny shenanigans during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show back in 2016. Guesting alongside Game of Throne's Emilia Clarke, Friends' Matt LeBlanc, and British comic Dominic Cooper, The Widow star shared a rambunctious story about how she once pranked a sleeping friend with a piece of chocolate and had everyone in stitches.

Insane Chocolate Prank

As Beckinsale herself told Norton, falling asleep in her presence is "dangerous" business. The star confessed she often pranks her sleeping friends, either by gluing beards to their faces or drawing tattoos on their bodies, but her chocolate butt cheeks prank certainly takes the cake.

Feeling uninspired by her usual arsenal of tricks, Beckinsale got the glorious idea while sharing a hotel room with a friend. "I was still after the rush," she said, detailing how she placed a piece of chocolate from turn-down service in between the butt cheeks of her sleeping companion.

"The thing about chocolate is, in the night, between a pair of buttocks, it's going to just sort of soften out," she said, after casually explaining to LeBlanc that "it wasn't a Toblerone."

The Hilarious Result

Naturally, her fellow guests on the sofa bombarded Beckinsale with questions, with the Jolt star maintaining her composure as she went through every single detail of the insane prank.

Although she had hoped her companion would discover the melted chocolate in the morning, it wasn't until after they got to work that the whole thing began to unravel.

"It was a very fortuitous day because this was the morning where the person was in a terrible rush and just went straight into the pants and the trousers and straight to work," said Beckinsale.

Watch the actress tell the story in her gorgeous British accent in the video below.

Pranking Her Daughter

When she's not playing jokes on her friends and crew, Beckinsale loves pranking family members. The Van Helsing and Pearl Harbor star recently pranked her 22-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen, whom she shares with her former partner, actor Michael Sheen, and it all had to do with Madonna's nude photos that caused a stir on Instagram ahead of Thanksgiving.

Texting her daughter one of Madonna's NSFW pics, in which the pop icon posed in Louboutins and little else while laying under her bed, Beckinsale convinced her the nude was hers.

Scroll For The Texts

Sharing a screenshot of her conversation with Sheen, Beckinsale revealed her daughter's reaction upon receiving a message that read: "Do you think it's too much that I posted this? The thing is my a** looks good."

Scroll through the embed below to read their hilarious exchange as Sheen tried her best to be supportive despite being shocked by her mom's alleged nude.

"I wouldn't even be embarrassed like for me if u posted that, I would be concerned," the 22-year-old said in the end, while Beckinsale couldn't stop laughing.

