It's been a while since the Dallas Cowboys sat at the top of the National Football League.

And even though they haven't been the best team in the league this season by any means, they still have a legit shot at having the best record once it's all said and done, or at least clinch their division even before the final week of the season.

That's why they just can't leave anything to chance at this point and must do whatever it takes to stay healthy and focused.