Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons Fires Back At Tom Brady's Comments

You don't have to be a savant to realize that football is a contact sport. And even despite the NFL's multiple attempts to protect the players - especially offensive players - injuries are just a part of the game.

Football is fast-paced, physical, and players push their bodies to the limit night in and night out. Sadly, that often results in a lot of pain and multiple injuries.

That was the case with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Chris Godwin, who'll miss the remainder of the season after suffering a big blow in his knee.