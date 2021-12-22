Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons Fires Back At Tom Brady's Comments

Sports
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Micah_Parsons_Cowboys-WFT_DEC2021.jpg

Ernesto Cova

You don't have to be a savant to realize that football is a contact sport. And even despite the NFL's multiple attempts to protect the players - especially offensive players - injuries are just a part of the game.

Football is fast-paced, physical, and players push their bodies to the limit night in and night out. Sadly, that often results in a lot of pain and multiple injuries.

That was the case with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Chris Godwin, who'll miss the remainder of the season after suffering a big blow in his knee.

The Latest

Gemma Chan Teams Up With Moet USA To Help #StopEASAHate

MLB Rumors: Giants Could Look At Clayton Kershaw

How Much Did Miley Cyrus Make From ‘Hannah Montana’?

Kate Beckinsale's Hilarious Pranks Will Have You In Stitches

Dodgers Rumors: Frankie Montas As Trevor Bauer's Replacement?

Brady Calls Out The NFL Over Chris Godwin's Injury

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Second_Photos_26_(50833151661).jpg

But even though injuries are often impossible to prevent in this sport, Tom Brady believes that the league could do something to stop these things from happening, urging them to penalize defenders for hitting receivers in the knees:

"Chris got hit in the knees yesterday which is a play I think they ought to take out of the game of football from a receiver standpoint,” the legendary quarterback said on his weekly SiriusXM podcast, as quoted by the New York Post.

Sports

MLB Rumors: Rangers Shocked Corey Seager With Their Aggressive Plan

The former World Series MVP was in awe of the Texas Rangers' plan to fix the team.

By Ernesto Cova

Brady Reached Out To The NFLPA

Shutterstock | 249825454

The Bucs star went as far as to say that he's actually reached out to the NFLPA in the past to discuss those kinds of situations:

“You know, I’ve kind of talked to the [NFL Players Association] about it for a while, and I’d like to speak to the Competition Committee at some point this offseason," Brady continued. "I’ve seen that hit too many times where a defenseless pass-catcher is in the process of catching the ball and then he’s hit by the defender. And a lot of the defenders will say, ‘Well, we can’t hit them in the head anymore.’ Well, the point is you can’t hit anyone in the head anymore. You can’t hit anyone in the knees anymore except for receivers, because you can still hit them in the knees.”

WWE Rumors: Charlotte Flair Could Join Husband Andrade El Idolo At All Elite Wrestling

NFL Rumors: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Calls Out Dak Prescott

Micah Parsons, NFL Players React To Brady's Comments

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Micah_Parsons.jpg

Needless to say, Brady's comments didn't go unnoticed around the league, with Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons leading the way and calling him out on Twitter:

“Lol so let’s stop playing tackle football?” the Penn State product tweeted.

“It’s kinda gone to that though bc of all the offense friendly rules," added Colts star Robert Mathis.

"I don’t think people understand how hard it is to tackle running full speed with having to make sure you don’t hit the receiver high, all while they are ducking their head.." said Adrian Amos.

Parsons Says It's Too Early To Be Compared To Lawrence Taylor

Parson's personality and determination have made him stand out from day one in the league. He just doesn't care about facing Tom Brady or Andy Dalton, he'll go for his head and prove that he's no ordinary rookie.

Even so, he admits that it's too early to compare him to Lawrence Taylor, stating that he still has to earn his stripes and prove his worth amid all the media hype:

"I would definitely say it's real too early," Parsons told the Cowboys website. "I could see the similarities, but L.T. was completely different, man. It's an honor that people are doing that, but to be compared to a Hall of Famer so early on it's just not ready to be in the conversation yet."

It's too early indeed but he's definitely gotten off to a great start to his career.

Read Next

Must Read

Why Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Zodiac Signs Points To A Fiery Match

5 Things You Didn't Know About Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Relationship

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Flexibility With New Best Friend

Miley Cyrus Is So Relatable Despite Her Superstardom

Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian's Zodiac Signs: Are They Compatible?

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.