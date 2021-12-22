Khloe Kardashian Sparks Complaints With Shirt-Lift

Khloe Kardashian is living her best single life and yanking up her shirt amid the Tristan Thompson drama, but the E! star's latest show-off didn't prove 100% smooth-sailing. Khloe, who remains front-page news as NBA player Tristan confesses to a four-month affair while with her, has been busy showing off her rock-hard abs on Instagram, posting body-confident and bombshell content on the platform and big-time showing off the results of her workouts.

Turns out, not everyone was convinced by what they were seeing. Check it out below.