The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast has found themselves tied to the mob in the press, but is there any truth behind the ongoing claims regarding the ladies of the Bravo reality show?

That may be a loaded question.

Although longtime cast member Teresa Giudice does call Victoria Gotti, the daughter of the late Gambino crime family Mafia boss, John Gotti (via Biography), a friend, the Manzo family's ties to the dangerous organization are less clear and continue to perplex viewers.