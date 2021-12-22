Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dazzles In Hoops And Minidress

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 291176541

Rebecca Cukier

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt might come with a "dude style" reputation, but the teen daughter to Angelina Jolie has been proving she can doll up. Shiloh, 15 and shared with the MCU star's ex-husband Brad Pitt, made headlines ahead of the holiday period by rocking an abstract and floral-print minidress to an event for The Eternals - Shiloh has, alongside sister Zahara, been joining her mother on the red carpet this year.

These shots showed off the blonde's killer looks, plus how much she resembles mom Angie.

The Latest

You Won't Believe Kendall Jenner's Secret Talent

Harry Styles' Dating History: Taylor Swift & Kendall Jenner To Olivia Wilde

Miley Cyrus Is So Relatable Despite Her Superstardom

What Are HoYeon Jung's Future Plans After The Success of 'Squid Games'?

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons-For-Dejounte Murray Trade Makes Sense For Sixers

Stunning In Dress & Hoops

Shutterstock | 291176541

Scroll for the photos. They circulated the press back in November as Shiloh continued the promo trail for The Eternals - this look placed her in London. The rising dancer, this year going viral on TikTok with her moves, definitely looked the spit of her 46-year-old mom, posing with swept-back hair, cute hoop earrings, and in a sleeveless and very chic printed minidress with leafy/floral detailing.

Shiloh, who has inherited her mother's iconic plump pout, afforded a natural and non-Hollywood vibe - much like mom Jolie.

Celebrities

Peek Inside January Jones' 'Sophisticated' Los Angeles Home

'Mad Men' star and single mom January Jones bought the house back in 2014 when her son was barely 3-years-old.

By Alexandra Lozovschi

See More Photos Below

Shiloh, saying she wants to be called "John" back in 2008, has been making headlines as her girly edge emerges, although she was back in "dude" mode shortly after the public appearance - The Daily Mail caught her in baggy sweats and H&M jeans.

The photos also come amid public sightings in L.A. - recently, Jolie grabbed coffee with two of her daughters. The mom of six has three adopted and three biological children, including twins. Skip the jump for more photos.

The January Jones-Jason Sudeikis Romance Revisited

Why Salma Hayek Feels Liberated Flaunting Her Hot Bikini Body

Motherhood Icon

Shutterstock | 895366

Jolie's wild-child days ended promptly as her motherhood began - even the star's own father Jon Voight, has opened up on the whole thing.

“She’s a very invested mom,” he told Us Weekly in 2019. “She’s on it. She’s on it with these kids. She gives them love every second of their day. She’s very smart too. Smart girl. Brave. She’s got all these great qualities.”

Meanwhile, Oscar-winner Angelina has admitted that despite a high headcount in her family, she is privileged.

Not A Normal Mom

Back in 2014, the Girl, Interrupted star revealed:

"I’m not a single mom with two jobs trying to get by every day."

She continued: "I have much more support than most people, most women in this world. And I have the financial means to have a home and health care and food. ... Consider all the people who really struggle and don’t have the financial means, don’t have the support, and many people are single raising children. That’s hard."

Shiloh isn't on IG, but she does pop up on her mom's 2021-commenced account.

Read Next

Must Read

Why Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Zodiac Signs Points To A Fiery Match

5 Things You Didn't Know About Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Relationship

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Flexibility With New Best Friend

HoYeon Jung Addresses Fan Theories About 'Squid Game' Characters

Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian's Zodiac Signs: Are They Compatible?

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.