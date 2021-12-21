Rumored Matches For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns had long been rumored to be facing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania 38. The Rock himself refuted this in a recent interview, noting that he will not be facing his cousin at the "Grandaddy of them all" this year. That then begs the question of who Roman will be facing on the show.

Industry insiders have two possible matches pegged for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. If one of them comes to pass, it will set the record for the most times one match has headlined the show. Scroll down to learn what match that is.

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 38

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Reigns_vs_Lesnar_WM34_crop.jpg

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are scheduled to face each other yet again at the Day 1 PPV on January 1st. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this would be the first in a series of matches the two would have over the course of a few months. WrestleMania would be a likely date for another match between the two.

If this match takes place and headlines WrestleMania, it will break a milestone that no other match in WWE history has done. Scroll down to learn what that record would be.

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar To Headline WrestleMania For The Third Time

If Reigns vs Lesnar headlines WrestleMania 38, it would be the 3rd time that specific match has closed the show. The Rock vs Steve Austin has also happened 3 times at WrestleMania, but their match at WrestleMania 19 did not headline the event.

Granted, during WrestleMania 31's main event, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and ended up making it a triple threat, but only after the match had been started. Lesnar then defeated Reigns at WrestleMania 34 when they headlined for a second time.

Scroll down to learn what other match is rumored for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre Rumored For WreestleMania 38

Shutterstock | 564025

A recent report from WWF Old School is stating that sources have told them that WWE is planning a triple threat match to headline night 2 of WrestleMania 38. The triple threat would pit Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre being added to the mix would make sense, considering the last we saw Lesnar at WrestleMania, he lost the WWE Championship to McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. WWE could decide to go with the triple threat if they feel they've already gone with Reigns vs Lesnar enough in recent months.

There is one big name rumored to be returning at WrestleMania this year as well. Scroll down to learn who that is.

Steve Austin Rumored To Be Returning At WrestleMania 38

Shutterstock | 842245

With WrestleMania 38 taking place in Dallas, there are rumors that Texas' own, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could be on the show. The Twitter account @WrestleVotes has said that industry insiders confirmed with them that WWE is working on having Austin at Mania this year, albeit not in a wrestling role.

"Talked to a few different sources this weekend & heard the same thing, WWE is very interested in having Steve Austin as a part of WrestleMania this year in Dallas. Not in a wrestling role, but a meaningful part of the event outside of just appearing. Up to creative at this point," WrestleVotes Tweeted.

