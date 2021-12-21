Rumored Matches For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns had long been rumored to be facing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania 38. The Rock himself refuted this in a recent interview, noting that he will not be facing his cousin at the "Grandaddy of them all" this year. That then begs the question of who Roman will be facing on the show.

Industry insiders have two possible matches pegged for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. If one of them comes to pass, it will set the record for the most times one match has headlined the show. Scroll down to learn what match that is.