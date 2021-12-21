Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Not Having Kids

Getting candid with Hollywood Reporter, Aniston said that all the gossip surrounding her personal life, particularly the past pregnancy rumors and speculation her first marriage ended because she "refused" to have kids, were "really hurtful" and "nasty."

“I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption,” she shared. “It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”

Over her decades-long career, the Emmy-winning actress has been almost incessantly asked about her motherhood plans in interviews and on the red carpet. Aniston reflected on the insensitivity of those questions in her in-depth cover interview.

“Although I haven’t seen a tabloid in so long. Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52?,” she said