Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Not Having Kids

One of Hollywood's most prominent A-listers, Jennifer Aniston has had her private life under public scrutiny ever since her breakout role in Friends. Amid her high-profile marriages and divorces, the 52-year-old has often had to explain to the media why she's not become a mother, most recently putting the matter to rest in her December cover story for Hollywood Reporter.
Among other topics, the successful actress and movie producer addressed the accusation that she chose her career over starting a family. Here's what she had to say, plus other times she's discussed the issue.