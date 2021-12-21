Zendaya & Tom Holland Warned About Dating By 'Spider-Man' Producer

famous relationships
Alexandra Lozovschi

Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland are the latest Spidey couple to come out of the popular MCU franchise and, while fans have been shipping real-life Peter Parker and MJ to get together off-screen for years, it seems the pair got exactly the opposite advice when they first started working together.

According to Page Six, the Euphoria star and the Avengers: Endgame actor, both 25, were advised not to date by powerhouse producer Amy Pascal, who cautioned them about mixing business with pleasure.

Details below.

Warned Not To Date

In a New York Times profile published over the weekend, Pascal, who has produced the five most recent Spider-Man films, revealed she took Zendaya and Holland aside back in 2016 to have the talk, especially considering they were not the franchise's only co-stars to embark on a romantic relationship after working together on these movies.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture,” said Pascal. "‘Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to.’ I gave the same advice to Andrew [Garfield] and Emma [Stone]. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me.”

Latest Spidey Couple

Although Zendaya and Tom Holland originally appeared to heed Pascal's advice -- the pair denied any romantic involvement for years, saying they were only "best friends" -- the duo eventually confirmed they were dating this July. Click here for a look at their relationship timeline.

Before "Tomdaya" became a thing and Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in theaters back in 2017, the previous celebrity couple to fall under the Spidey love spell was Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. The Silence actor, 38, and the Cruella star, 33, dated for four years after meeting on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2011.

Likewise, the stars of the original Spider-Man trilogy Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst were briefly involved during the release of their first movie.

“They eventually broke up before the second movie,” director Sam Raimi said in 2007.

“I was concerned they wouldn’t get the same chemistry back, but it was just me worrying," Raimi told the Sydney Morning-Herald, adding: "that relationship probably just added to their ability to trust each other.”

Caught In The Web

Zendaya and Holland couldn't be farther away from a breakup, as the lovebirds are now gradually giving fans a bit of insight into their blossoming relationship. From gushing over each other in interviews to cute and flirty social media posts, the new couple's public show of affection is eliciting "awws" at every turn.

Most recently, fans got a kick out of Holland's unbridled show of admiration for Zendaya at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere on December 13. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the British heartthrob got adorably distracted by his co-star's leggy red carpet appearance, pausing his interview to admire the gorgeous Zendaya walk by.

Before that, he penned a lovely birthday tribute to the Dune star on Instagram.

Sharing a mirror selfie of the two while he was in his Spider-Man suit, Holland wrote: "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx." His post racked up over 19.4 million likes. Check it out below!

He's Ready For Kids

Things might be getting serious for the young couple very soon, based on Holland's recent interview with People. Speaking about the success of the new Spider-Man movies, the British actor told the magazine he's ready to take a step back from his career and "start a family."

“I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world…," he said. "I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait!”

Meanwhile, Zendaya raved about her boyfriend to InStyle in her October cover story.

“He’s a fun time. Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat," she said, adding: "A good chat – I sound so British.”

