Zendaya & Tom Holland Warned About Dating By 'Spider-Man' Producer

Although Zendaya and Tom Holland originally appeared to heed Pascal's advice -- the pair denied any romantic involvement for years, saying they were only "best friends" -- the duo eventually confirmed they were dating this July. Click here for a look at their relationship timeline.

Before "Tomdaya" became a thing and Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in theaters back in 2017, the previous celebrity couple to fall under the Spidey love spell was Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. The Silence actor, 38, and the Cruella star, 33, dated for four years after meeting on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2011.

Likewise, the stars of the original Spider-Man trilogy Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst were briefly involved during the release of their first movie.

“They eventually broke up before the second movie,” director Sam Raimi said in 2007.

“I was concerned they wouldn’t get the same chemistry back, but it was just me worrying," Raimi told the Sydney Morning-Herald, adding: "that relationship probably just added to their ability to trust each other.”