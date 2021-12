Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' relationship was a hot topic in the recently released trailer for the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, despite the drama surrounding the romance, as well as Margaret Josephs' comments about it, these two are going strong and living their best life.

Ahead of the release of the season 12 sneak peek, which was shared by Bravo on December 20, Giudice and Ruelas traveled to the West Coast, where they enjoyed some one-on-one time.