NFL Rumors: Main Reason Why Deshaun Watson-To-Dolphins Trade Didn't Happen

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was one of the most talked-about players on the market before the 2021 NFL trade deadline. Even before the 2021 NFL season started, rumors were already swirling around Waston's departure from the Texans. With the team currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, staying in Space City no longer makes any sense for the 26-year-old quarterback.

The 2021 NFL deadline may have passed with Watson still in Houston, but several NFL teams have expressed a strong interest in acquiring him from the Texans.