Zendaya Hikes Up Leg In Only A Blouse And Heels

Zendaya easily won over her 115 million Instagram followers earlier this year, yanking up one leg and doing it in only a pink blouse and kitten heels. The former Disney star was, back in March, honoring her ambassador status with Italian designer Valentino and spreading the brand's name on social media.

The 25-year-old, who currently has fans gushing about her new Spider-Man: No Way Home role and romance with co-star Tom Holland, had her followers throwing over 5 million likes for this snap. Check it out below.