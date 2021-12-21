Zendaya Hikes Up Leg In Only A Blouse And Heels

Celebrities
Shutterstock

Rebecca Cukier

Zendaya easily won over her 115 million Instagram followers earlier this year, yanking up one leg and doing it in only a pink blouse and kitten heels. The former Disney star was, back in March, honoring her ambassador status with Italian designer Valentino and spreading the brand's name on social media.

The 25-year-old, who currently has fans gushing about her new Spider-Man: No Way Home role and romance with co-star Tom Holland, had her followers throwing over 5 million likes for this snap. Check it out below.

The Latest

'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Is Living Her 'Best Life' With Fiancé Luis Ruelas

Pete Davidson Was Linked to 'Meet Cute' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Before Kim Kardashian

Miley Cyrus And Nicki Minaj Still Feuding?

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Addresses Comparison To NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor

NFL Rumors: Main Reason Why Deshaun Watson-To-Dolphins Trade Didn't Happen

Repping Luxury Valentino

Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for the photo, one seeing Zendaya all pretty in pink. It showed her shot against a matte gray wall and big-time flaunting her super-long legs. The wardrobe was simple, but classy.

Zendaya wore an oversized and blush pink blouse partially unbuttoned and worn as a bit of a minidress - standing on her right leg, she lifted up her left one for a folded finish, also bringing in an arm swing to showcase a matching pink handbag.

See more photos after the snap.

Movies

'Eternals' Superhero Role A 'Humbling Experience' For Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek says it was humbling being given a superhero role in 'Eternals' in her 50s.

By Lindsay Cronin

Scroll For More Photos

While singer Dua Lipa fronts Versace and former Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus does the same for Gucci, Zendaya sees her praises shouted from the rooftops by Valentino, first signing the star last year.

“The reason why we chose Zendaya as the new face for Valentino is because she perfectly embodies and represents what Valentino is and stands for, today," the brand stated, adding: "She is a powerful and fierce young woman that uses her talent and her work to express herself, her values and her generation as well."

Why Salma Hayek Feels Liberated Flaunting Her Hot Bikini Body

Peek Inside January Jones' 'Sophisticated' Los Angeles Home

And It's Her Honor, Too

Shutterstock | 2900926

Meanwhile, Zendaya has said: “I am honoured to have been chosen as the face of Valentino. I’m so excited to begin this amazing collaboration with Pierpaolo and the entire Valentino family."

This year brings Zendaya in the brand's Roman Palazzo Campaign - six days ago, she donned Valentino for her new movie's Los Angeles premiere, and it came complete with a custom-made, spider-web finish. She paired the gown with Christian Louboutin heels and luxury Bulgari jewelry for a sizzling finish. More after the snap.

Speaks For Herself

Zendaya, who doesn't just model and act but has designed full-blown collabs with Tommy Hilfiger, has opened up on her own style perspectives. She told Refinery29:

"There's something so honest and real about personal style and being fashion fearless and just wearing whatever you want, however you want. I just really admire that courageousness. And also, it's just chic and cool, and everything that's cool comes back around."

Zendaya's leggy post gained a like from Chloe Bailey. Give her Instagram a follow for more.

Read Next

Must Read

Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian's Zodiac Signs: Are They Compatible?

Salma Hayek Impresses In Plunging Velvet Gucci Bustier

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

Chloe Grace Moretz Had Secret Trick That Made 'Mother/Android' Pregnancy Realistic

How Alexandra Daddario Got Her Sexy 'Baywatch' Body

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.