HoYeon Jung Impresses In Baby-Doll Minidress

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung has dropped another flawless look - of course, with a big shout-out to the Louis Vuitton brand she now fronts. The Netflix sensation and former catwalk queen made headlines earlier this year as she was unveiled as the designer's new global brand ambassador - unsurprisingly, her Instagram is jam-packed with stunning Louis Vuitton outfits, and they didn't fall short in her latest share.

Posting a massive gallery this month, Jung went maxi, mini, crop top, and everything in between. Check out the looks, plus her baby doll one below.