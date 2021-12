Lauren Alaina couldn't have looked more gorgeous as she rocked a figure-hugging and black velour dress while marking a major milestone this month. The 27-year-old singer and American Idol alum is fresh from seeing one of her biggest goals come to life - she's finally placed her feet on the Grand 'Ole Opry stage, and the photos on Instagram have been celebrating it.

Lauren was personally invited to join singer Trisha Yearwood at the iconic venue - check out her photos below.