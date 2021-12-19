Gemma Chan Celebrates Louis Vuitton Gains In Sheer Dress

Rebecca Cukier

Gemma Chan has secured another Louis Vuitton win via a new photo honoring both her dealings with the French luxury brand and the new movie she's starring in. The British actress and MCU star made headlines earlier this year for stunning in an angelic Louis Vuitton gown for The Eternals premiere in Los Angeles, and she's back in another and equally-stunning LV look.

Posting to Instagram this month, the 39-year-old wowed her followers while lounging around indoors, and she definitely wasn't in sweats.

Another Louis Vuitton Look

Scroll for the photo, one seeing Gemma join the slew of celebrities currently shouting out LV - either officially, or unofficially. The UNICEF ambassador had been photographed in black-and-white while in a chic, window-side setting overlooking a small balcony.

Gemma stunned while in a dentelle-lace and woven-effect sleeveless dress in white - the gown came with a sheer skirt finish, plus a thin and veil-like cape. She also donned steel-capped and pointed-toe booties in black, plus her hair gently swept up.

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo With Bikini Proof

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo: Bikini Pics Prove It

Taking to her caption, the Crazy Rich Asians star merely tagged Louis Vuitton's Instagram as she shared a silver heart emoji, although hashtags pointed towards her latest MCU role as she wrote: #mcu and #eternals, plus #marvel and #sersi.

Over 150,000 likes have been left. Vuitton, now fronted by Squid Game star HoYeon Jung, also has actress Chloe Grace Moretz fronting its eyewear this year. The label has also made headlines as everyone from Kylie Jenner to Chanel West Coast wears it.

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Peepers For Dior Win

Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns Shirtless In Louis Vuitton Jacket

Fashion Quotes From Gemma

Gemma's LV post for The Eternals premiere had come with a quote, but not from her. The former Channel 4 actress had written:

"When interviewed about the collection he said he didn’t really want to talk about clothes or inspirations - Fashion is about clothes—but it’s also about people wearing clothes. If I had to add words to talk about the storytelling, maybe my mission was not accomplished," seemingly quoting Pierpaolo Piccioli. Earlier this month, the star made headlines for stunning in a herringbone LV minidress. More after it.

Calls Her Style 'Fairly Low-Key'

The Instagram might be full of Valentino and Vuitton, but Chan maintains that her everyday style is pretty fuss-free, particularly amid the global pandemic. Opening up to Harper's Bazaar, she revealed:

"My day-to-day style hasn't changed that much. I'm fairly low-key and quite laidback, particularly now having been in tracksuits with comfortable elasticated waists for over a year. I'm very much still in that vibe when I'm in my downtime."

Louis Vuitton has, in the past, been fronted by Gemma's The Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie.

