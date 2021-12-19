Gemma Chan Celebrates Louis Vuitton Gains In Sheer Dress

Gemma Chan has secured another Louis Vuitton win via a new photo honoring both her dealings with the French luxury brand and the new movie she's starring in. The British actress and MCU star made headlines earlier this year for stunning in an angelic Louis Vuitton gown for The Eternals premiere in Los Angeles, and she's back in another and equally-stunning LV look.

Posting to Instagram this month, the 39-year-old wowed her followers while lounging around indoors, and she definitely wasn't in sweats.