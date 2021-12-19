Does Justin Bieber Think Kendall Jenner Is Cool?

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have been best friends for a long time and say glowing things about each other on the regular (as besties should), but what does the latter’s hubby Justin Bieber really think of her BFF? We found out in a somewhat bizarre way when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her fellow supermodel pal appeared on an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series in 2018.

Apparently, the show isn’t just about singing. Sometimes, it’s also about taking lie detector tests – with hilarious results! Let’s take a look back at the funny episode.