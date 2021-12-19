Does Justin Bieber Think Kendall Jenner Is Cool?

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have been best friends for a long time and say glowing things about each other on the regular (as besties should), but what does the latter’s hubby Justin Bieber really think of her BFF? We found out in a somewhat bizarre way when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her fellow supermodel pal appeared on an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series in 2018.

Apparently, the show isn’t just about singing. Sometimes, it’s also about taking lie detector tests – with hilarious results! Let’s take a look back at the funny episode.

Spilling Secrets on “Carpool Karaoke”

In the show, Bieber and Jenner are sitting in a car with a polygraph examiner in the backseat. Bieber is first hooked up to a lie detector machine and Jenner asks her, “Do you like my hair like this?” The 26-year-old model and socialite is wearing her hair in a tight, center-parted ponytail.

Bieber answers, “I do,” and the examiner confirms it as “true.” Tame enough.

Next, it’s Jenner turn to be hooked up to the machine. Her bestie asks her, “Have you ever created a fake Instagram to look at what your ex-boyfriend is doing?” Scroll for the answer.

“Does Justin Think I’m Cool?”

Faking anger by raising her voice, Jenner says, “You know the answer to this. Yes!” while her 25-year-old buddy laughs. In the backseat, the examiner (who’s remained serious the whole time while the two women have been giggling and having fun) says, “True.” Unfortunately, no further details are revealed, such as who the ex is.

Next, the million-dollar question from Jenner. “Does Justin think I’m cool?” Following an awkward silence and a bit of laughter, Bieber answers, “Of course.” But is she telling the truth? Find out below.

Truth Or Lie?

In the backseat, the polygraph examiner tinkers with his laptop and wipes away sweat from his brow as suspenseful music plays in the background. Finally, he says, “That’s a lie,” which draws hysterical laughter from the two women.

Of course, since this is Carpool Karaoke, we also get to listen to some rare vocals from the supermodel duo. Towards the end of the clip, they can be seen driving around and letting loose with a rendition of I Write Sins Not Tragedies by Panic! at the Disco.

But How Does Jenner Feel About Them?

No matter what the polygraph test says or how Justin Bieber really feels about Jenner, though, it’s clear that the latter has nothing but love for the married couple. She made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 and talked about her best friend’s engagement, saying, “Yeah, whatever makes them happy, I’m happy. I’ve been friends with both of them for a very long time. So everybody’s happy, and that makes me happy.” The three of them also appeared together on Live With Biebs on Instagram in 2020, where Jenner expressed her love for both of them.

