Millions Sign Petition For Truck Driver Sentenced To 110 Years In Prison

In April 2019, truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos crashed his 18-wheeler into traffic on Interstate 70 in Denver, Colorado.

Four men -- Doyle Harrison, William Bailey, Miguel Angel Lamas Arrellano, and Stanley Politano -- died in the crash, and several others were injured.

Aguilera-Mederos, who is a Cuban immigrant, was sentenced to 110 consecutive years in prison this week, after being found guilty of multiple counts of reckless driving, careless driving and vehicular assault.

But is he really to blame for what happened given that his brakes did not work?