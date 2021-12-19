Shopping Cart Killer Identified As Anthony Robinson

The infamous Virginia murderer dubbed as Shopping Car Killer by police and the media has been identified as 35-year-old Anthony Robinson.

Robinson has been in custody at the Rockingham County Jail, which is more than 100 miles from Fairfax, since late November, according to authorities.

Robinson received the moniker after his modus operandi became known to the public: He would meet victims on online dating sites, murder them, and then dump their bodies in shopping carts.

Read more below about this disturbed individual and his victims.