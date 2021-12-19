Shopping Cart Killer Identified As Anthony Robinson

News
[ABC News][YouTube]

Damir Mujezinovic

The infamous Virginia murderer dubbed as Shopping Car Killer by police and the media has been identified as 35-year-old Anthony Robinson.

Robinson has been in custody at the Rockingham County Jail, which is more than 100 miles from Fairfax, since late November, according to authorities.

Robinson received the moniker after his modus operandi became known to the public: He would meet victims on online dating sites, murder them, and then dump their bodies in shopping carts.

Read more below about this disturbed individual and his victims.

The Latest

Warrants Issued For Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s Social Media

January Jones' Pantless Selfie Lands Her In Time Out

Justin Bieber Sneaks Into Wife Hailey's Bikini Snaps

Millions Sign Petition For Truck Driver Sentenced To 110 Years In Prison

Olivia Wilde Addresses 'False Narrative' About Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Anthony Robinson

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis and Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner named Robinson as the Shopping Cart Killer at a joint press conference Friday.

"Our shopping cart killer does unspeakable things with his victims. And it’s our collective duty and responsibility to bring justice and closure to all of our communities," Davis said at the briefing, as reported by WTOP.

"We know he’s obviously traveled all the way down to Harrisonburg. But where else has he been? Where else has he laid his head? Where else has he worked? Who does he know in all of the jurisdictions in between?" Davis asked.

Movies

Alexandra Daddario Engaged To Andrew Form, The 'Formidable Love Of Her Life'

Read The Heartwarming Tribute Alexandra Pens To Andrew Form

By chisom

Confirmed Victims

[ABC News][YouTube]

Two of Robinson's victims have been identified as 54-year-old Allene Elizabeth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Lorice Smith of Charlottesville -- the women were killed at different times, but their bodies were found near each other.

The third victim was identified as 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown of Southeast D.C. on Thursday, after members of her family recognized her tattoos -- she reportedly met Robinson via a dating site and was four months pregnant when he murdered her.

Surveillance footage shows Brown and Robinson at a D.C. Metro stop on September 30, and suggests she took the Metro from D.C. to the Huntington Metro stop on the night she was killed.

Truck Driver Sentenced To 110 Years In Prison For Crash That Killed Four

Teacher Arrested After Snapchat Video Shows Her Having Sex With Student

Fourth Victim

According to People, a fourth victim, apparently hailing from Fairfax, has yet to be identified.

"We're in the process of conducting, along with many other partners, a retrospective investigation to figure out where he's been," Davis explained, suggesting that there may be more unidentified victims in the area.

"And we're going to work with our law enforcement partners, homicide detectives, missing person detectives, to see if we can identify any other victims and families and communities that he has brought harm to," he said.

Who Is Anthony Robinson?

As reported by The New York Times, Davis noted that Robinson has "a remarkable absence of a criminal history."

"We know who he is, thank God he’s behind bars right now. But that still doesn’t take away from the urgency that exists to identify any other victims that might be out here. That’s what worries us. He didn’t suddenly turn into who he is three months ago," Davis said.

"That transient nature has prompted us to figure out where he’s been for the last several years," he added.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Peepers For Dior Win

Dua Lipa Flaunts YSL Gains In Braless Spaghetti Straps

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Grocery Gains In Leggy Shorts

Will Alexandra Daddario Play Zatanna In Upcoming DC Movie?

Miley Cyrus Goes French In Leather Thigh-Highs

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.