Accused Pedophile CNN Producer Led 'Perverted' Double Life, Documents Show

Now-former CNN producer John Griffin, who worked closely anchor Chris Cuomo for years, was indicted earlier this month over sex crimes against minors.

According to an indictment from the U.S. Attorney of Vermont, a federal grand jury charged the disgraced producer with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Griffin allegedly reached out to parents of minor girls online, and then paid them to sexually "train" their daughters.