Accused Pedophile CNN Producer Led 'Perverted' Double Life, Documents Show

News
[Naija_PR][Twitter]

Damir Mujezinovic

Now-former CNN producer John Griffin, who worked closely anchor Chris Cuomo for years, was indicted earlier this month over sex crimes against minors.

According to an indictment from the U.S. Attorney of Vermont, a federal grand jury charged the disgraced producer with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Griffin allegedly reached out to parents of minor girls online, and then paid them to sexually "train" their daughters.

New Documents

Court and police documents obtained by The New York Post offer a glimpse into Griffin's sick world and suggest he led a "perverted" double life for years.

Latest revelations involve Griffin, 48-year-old Heather Carriker, and a 9-year-old girl described as Carriker's adoptive daughter.

Griffin contacted Carriker via a kink website asking whether she had a young daughter he could train in "sexual subservience." Carriker said that she does.

Griffin paid her to fly to with her daughter to Boston, and then drove both of them to his ski house in Ludlow, Vermont.

Text Messages

Griffin’s involvement with Carriker was revealed following a police investigation that was spurred by the 9-year-old child's biological mother Catherine O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan contacted the police after discovering disturbing text messages Carriker and a person dubbed "Meet Man" exchanged, according to the documents.

In one of the texts, Carriker references going to meet her "Dom," and in another tells "Meet Man" that she has a "very eager 9yo," apparently referring to her adoptive daughter.

Carriker wrote that her child wants to see "meet Man" engage in BDSM sexual activities.

Calling Griffin

O'Sullivan then called Griffin, who was in Vermont with Carriker and the 9-year-old.

Griffin told O'Sullivan over the phone that Carriker was not with him because she had some sort of an accident in Boston and had to be hospitalized. He admitted to O'Sullivan that the child was with him.

"John claimed nothing happened between him and (the girl). He told Catherine he did not want to talk to police but would if he had to," the documents say.

However, the 9-year-old girl told a social worker that she and Carriker were together at Griffin's home, and that they engaged in explicit sexual activity.

'These People Are Monsters'

Retired FBI Special Agent Arnold Bell told The New York Post that it is "not at all uncommon" to see adults sell their children to other adults.

"These people are monsters and the worst people in the world. A lot of them like to swap their kids as well. Usually we get male suspects but there are women as well," Bell said, noting that the FBI often monitors kink sites Griffin used.

CNN addressed the charges against Griffin last week, describing them as "deeply disturbing."

