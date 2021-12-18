Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Flexibility In Tight Pants Surprise

Kate Beckinsale is oh-so-casually plonked on the floor with an impressive leg stretch while busying herself with her cat - and it was another surprise for her Instagram followers. The Pearl Harbor actress, known for being a physical rubber-band, had her flexibility on show in a recent share, one seeing her joking around while home and entertaining her feline with a nifty gadget.

Posting for her 5.1 million followers, the 48-year-old was seen sitting in a wide v, with the post even garnering celebrity attention.

Showing Off Flexibility With Her Cat

Kate is a pet mom to cats Clive and Willow. Seen with one of her fluffy cats, the ex to Pete Davidson sat on a white tiled floor while clad in tight black pants and a matching sweater - with her legs stretched wide out, the British beauty fondled her cat while using a remote control purple toy - she didn't identify what the gadget was.

Taking to her caption, Beckinsale wrote: "Seem to have prematurely ejaculated my best cat gifts over a week early." Swipe for both slides below, scroll for more photos.

Fans React

Kate's followers are used to tongue-in-cheek humor - the star has previously joked that the faucets on "Live!" are "phallic." When one fan asked what "is that?" another replied:

"I was trying to find it for a friend and googled other people's responses. Needless to say, I got nowhere. Most of what popped up was to stop cats from meowing."

"Best.Invention.Ever," another user wrote. The post also caught the attention of 58-year-old Bravo star Lisa Rinna. Keep scrolling for more photos after the jump.

Working Out Six Days A Week

Kate, who has likened chocolate to cocaine as she outlines consuming no stimulants - and that means no caffeine, either - works out six days a week. Per Women's Health:

"At the gym, she starts with a full-body workout composed of eight compound exercises that each work two muscle groups simultaneously: a biceps curl as she squats, or sit-ups with combination punches. After the set, she’ll do 90 to 120 seconds of a cardio interval, like rowing or the VersaClimber, then do the eight exercises again."

It's Paying Off

Beckinsale now regularly tops lists of age-defying celebrities. The mom of one's trainer, meanwhile, has stated: "She’s a strong person – I see her six days a week and she rarely misses a workout. If she does, there’s a good reason. Because otherwise, she’s crushing it."

Kate continues to be in the news via SNL star ex Pete Davidson, this fall fueling romance rumors with 41-year-old makeup mogul Kim Kardashian. The two were photographed holding hands, although neither has confirmed a relationship.

