Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Flexibility In Tight Pants Surprise

Kate Beckinsale is oh-so-casually plonked on the floor with an impressive leg stretch while busying herself with her cat - and it was another surprise for her Instagram followers. The Pearl Harbor actress, known for being a physical rubber-band, had her flexibility on show in a recent share, one seeing her joking around while home and entertaining her feline with a nifty gadget.

Posting for her 5.1 million followers, the 48-year-old was seen sitting in a wide v, with the post even garnering celebrity attention.