Signs That Show Chloë Grace Moretz Is The Queen Of Aquarius

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 2914948

Sarah Haider

Like many people out there, American actress Chloë Grace Moretz is a firm believer in zodiac signs.

She not only loves astrology but also possesses almost all the personality traits that an ideal Aquarius should have.

Chloë — who was born on February 10, 1997 — has a deep, independent, and unique personality — traits that are inherent to most Aquarians.

The 24-year-old actress believes in superstition, loves music, and prefers to plan things ahead of time.

Scroll down to know more about Chloë Grace Moretz as an ideal Aquarian.

Free-Spirited

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Chloe_Grace_Moretz_2015.png

As Allure explains, Aquarians are known to be eccentric and free-spirited individuals who do not confine themselves to traditional fashion sensibilities.

They can have strange hobbies and are popular for not paying much attention to generally accepted thought patterns or actions.

Speaking to Vice’s Sara David during her show “Stars Align,” Chloë said she that she is “definitely good at being uninhibited.”

She, however, revealed that while she is free-spirited at the moment, she was really reserved as a kid.

“[My craft] helped me vocalise who I am and be more confident in myself,” she said.

Friendly

Shutterstock | 1486838

Aquarians are known to be very friendly but they don’t open up to everyone that easily.

According to Prep Scholar, people with the Aquarius star sign are experts at holding engaging conversations with people but they will take their time and stress on the need to be left alone at times.

But once they become friends, they can be very chatty. “I am nice to almost everyone. I most definitely can have a conversation with [even] a brick wall if I have to,” Chloë told Vice.

Huge Music Lover

Shutterstock | 842245

Aquarians are usually totally obsessed with music, and so is Chloë. According to Your Tango, Aquarians are highly appreciative of the different evolutionary phases that music undergoes from time to time.

“Music is my life,” Chloë told Vice’s Sara David and revealed that she is a big Spice Girls fan.

That aside, the Greta star has an exceptional music taste, according to Amazing Radio, and is a fan of bands and artists like Paramore, Ed Sheeran, and Coldplay.

A Little Aloof

Shutterstock | 564025

While Aquarians have vibrant, easygoing, and friendly personalities, they could sometimes act a little aloof and absent-minded too if they are upset about something.

As explained by Live About, people with the Aquarius zodiac sign are “often at odds with their surroundings.”

During her interview with Vice, Chloë revealed that she can be aloof too if someone hurts or offends her. “I can quickly be like, okay I am out,” she said.

Sometimes, however, Aquarians could be mistaken for being aloof when they are not.

For instance, since Aquarians love to think about the future and plan about things ahead, they could get very quiet when they are trying to focus on something, but others consider them to be aloof or devoid of emotions, according to Vogue.

