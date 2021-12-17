NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Kemba Walker Could Be Traded To Mavericks In Suggested 3-Way Deal

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons is one of the NBA players who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Unlike other big names who are believed to be available on the trading block, Simmons' desire to leave the City of Brotherly Love is known all around the league. Though he still has some major flaws in his game, the former No. 1 pick continues to receive strong interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.

Ben Simmons To Dallas Mavericks

Wikimedia Commons

One of the young contenders that could pursue Simmons on the trade market is the Dallas Mavericks. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report came up with a hypothetical three-team blockbuster trade idea that would send Simmons to the Mavericks before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Mavericks would get Simmons and Kemba Walker, the Sixers would receive Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, and a 2025 first-round pick, and the New York Knicks would land Charles Bassey.

Mavericks Add Two Playmakers

Wikimedia Commons

The proposed three-team trade with the Sixers and the Knicks would be worth exploring for the Mavericks. By sacrificing three veterans and a future draft asset, the Mavericks would be adding two point guards in Simmons and Walker. The potential arrival of Simmons and Walker in Dallas would help the Mavericks ease the loads on Doncic's shoulders in terms of playmaking and ball handling.

With Simmons and Walker sharing point guard duties, Doncic would have the opportunity to work on improving his off-ball skills.

Ben Simmons' On-Court Impact On Mavericks

Simmons may have disappointed with the Sixers last season, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Mavericks. Adding him to their core of Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Reggie Bullock, and Dwight Powell is expected to boost the Mavericks' performance on both ends of the floor.

Aside from giving them a playmaker and a ball-handler, Simmons would also give the Mavericks another offensive threat behind Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, as well as a great rebounder and an elite defender. Last season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Why The Sixers & The Knicks Would Make The Trade

If the trade becomes a reality, it wouldn't only benefit the Mavericks, but also the Knicks and the Sixers. For the Knicks, the suggested deal would allow them to dump Walker while acquiring a talented prospect in Bassey. The proposed trade may be a tough sell for the Sixers since they wouldn't be getting another All-Star in exchange for Simmons.

However, Swartz thinks it's still worth considering for the Sixers since it would enable them to swap Simmons for three solid veteran role players in Brunson, Hardaway Jr., and Finney-Smith.

