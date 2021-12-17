NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Kemba Walker Could Be Traded To Mavericks In Suggested 3-Way Deal

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons is one of the NBA players who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Unlike other big names who are believed to be available on the trading block, Simmons' desire to leave the City of Brotherly Love is known all around the league. Though he still has some major flaws in his game, the former No. 1 pick continues to receive strong interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.