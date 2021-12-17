NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Kemba Walker Could Be Traded To Mavericks In Suggested 3-Way Deal

One of the young contenders that could pursue Simmons on the trade market is the Dallas Mavericks. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report came up with a hypothetical three-team blockbuster trade idea that would send Simmons to the Mavericks before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Mavericks would get Simmons and Kemba Walker, the Sixers would receive Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, and a 2025 first-round pick, and the New York Knicks would land Charles Bassey.