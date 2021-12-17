Roman Reigns Surpasses Bret Hart With Championship Milestone

Roman Reigns has surpassed Bret Hart in terms of days spent with a WWE World Championship. Bret "the Hitman" Hart held the WWE Championship for 650 days across 5 title reigns. He defended the title 24x.

On Wednesday, Reigns moved past Hart as his combined days spent with a WWE World Title increased to 651. Reigns has also had 5 runs with a world title and has defended it 24x. This includes either the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship.

There are still 8 wrestlers who rank ahead of Reigns in this category, however. This includes 2 wrestlers still currently active and another 2 who are for the most part retired.

Scroll down to learn more about what active wrestlers are still ahead of Reigns in this category.