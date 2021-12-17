Roman Reigns Surpasses Bret Hart With Championship Milestone

Wrestling
Wikimedia

Ian Carey

Roman Reigns has surpassed Bret Hart in terms of days spent with a WWE World Championship. Bret "the Hitman" Hart held the WWE Championship for 650 days across 5 title reigns. He defended the title 24x.

On Wednesday, Reigns moved past Hart as his combined days spent with a WWE World Title increased to 651. Reigns has also had 5 runs with a world title and has defended it 24x. This includes either the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship.

There are still 8 wrestlers who rank ahead of Reigns in this category, however. This includes 2 wrestlers still currently active and another 2 who are for the most part retired.

Scroll down to learn more about what active wrestlers are still ahead of Reigns in this category.

Roman Reigns Still Trails Randy Orton

In terms of days spent with a WWE world title, Roman Reigns is still behind Randy Orton. Granted, Orton has been wrestling in WWE for 20 years now while Reigns has been with the company for just 11.

Orton has held a world title in WWE for a combined 806 days split amongst 14 reigns with 27 defenses. He's still at the top of his game, however, and could conceivably win a world title for a 15th time sometime soon.

Reigns also trails one other active wrestler in this category. Scroll down to learn who.

Roman Reigns Trails Brock Lesnar In Terms Of Days Spent With World Titles

Wikimedia

Roman Reigns still ranks behind Brock Lesnar in terms of days spent with a WWE title. Lesnar currently ranks 4th all-time in terms of combined days with a world title. He's been a world champion for 1442 days during his career split up amongst 8 title reigns. Lesnar is not exactly a fighting champion, however, having only defended a world title 26 times.

Both Lesnar and Reigns are unlikely to ever catch the leader in this category. Scroll down to learn who has held a world title in WWE more than anyone else ever.

Roman Reigns Will Likely Never Catch Up To Bruno Sammartino

Wikimedia

As dominant as Reigns has been throughout his career, he'll likely never come close to catching Bruno Sammartino's record. Sammartino held the WWF Title for a combined 4,040 days split up amongst just 2 title reigns. He defended the title 560 times. Only Bob Backlund (663) has defended the belt more.

2 other wrestlers that Reigns trails in this category are the semi-retired John Cena and Triple H. Scroll down to see the list of top-10 champions in this category.

Roman Reigns And The Top 10 Champions In WWE History

Wikimedia

After his 651st day spent with a world title, Reigns now ranks 9th all-time. The top 10 are below:

  1. Bruno Sammartino - 4,040 days (2x, 560 defenses)
  2. Hulk Hogan - 2185 days (6x, 190 defenses)
  3. Bob Backlund - 2138 days (2x, 663 defenses)
  4. Brock Lesnar - 1442 days (8x, 26 defenses)
  5. John Cena - 1397 days (16x, 49 defenses)
  6. Triple H - 1214 days (14x, 61 defenses)
  7. Pedro Morales - 1027 days (1x, 162 defenses)
  8. Randy Orton - 806 days (14x, 27 defenses)
  9. Roman Reigns - 651+ days (5x, 24 defenses)
  10. Bret Hart - 650 days (5x, 27 defenses)

