NBA Rumors: Thaddeus Young Wants To Leave Spurs For A Contender

Veteran power forward Thaddeus Young was surprised when his stint with the Chicago Bulls came to an end last summer. Despite establishing an impressive performance in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Bulls still decided to include Young in the trade package that they offered to the San Antonio Spurs to acquire DeMar DeRozan via a sign-and-trade deal.

However, the Spurs don't seem to be Young's final stop before he officially ends his NBA career. The season is yet to reach its halfway point, but rumors have already started to swirl around Young's future in San Antonio.