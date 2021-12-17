Lala Kent Tells Melissa Gorga She's Sleeping Well Amid Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent is getting more and more vocal about her recent breakup from Randall Emmett.

Months after the film producer was accused of cheating on the longtime Vanderpump Rules cast member, mainly due to a series of video clips that were believed to feature him at a hotel with other women, Kent appeared on Melissa Gorga's podcast, where she spoke of how she's been doing post-split.

"I wonder often where I'm getting strength from, and obviously I see my daughter and I know exactly where my strength is coming from," Kent explained.