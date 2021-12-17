Lala Kent Tells Melissa Gorga She's Sleeping Well Amid Randall Emmett Split

famous relationships
Shutterstock | 1296406

Lindsay Cronin

Lala Kent is getting more and more vocal about her recent breakup from Randall Emmett.

Months after the film producer was accused of cheating on the longtime Vanderpump Rules cast member, mainly due to a series of video clips that were believed to feature him at a hotel with other women, Kent appeared on Melissa Gorga's podcast, where she spoke of how she's been doing post-split.

"I wonder often where I'm getting strength from, and obviously I see my daughter and I know exactly where my strength is coming from," Kent explained.

The Latest

Olivia Wilde's Terrifying Gozer Makeup In 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' BTS Photo

Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet Are The Cutest Hollywood BFFs

Olivia Wilde Lounges Around In Satin Gucci Bra

HoYeon Jung Stuns In Louis Vuitton Crop Top

NBA Rumors: Jalen Smith Could Headline Suns' Offer To Spurs For Thaddeus Young & Bryn Forbes

Let's God Take Over

Shutterstock | 673594

"You can relate to this: You sometimes hit a certain point where you have to hand it over to God," Kent told the Real Housewives of New Jersey star on Melissa Gorga on Display, via E! News.

"There's no person in the world who's going to make this okay and you need a higher power," she continued. "My relationship with my higher power and the universe right now is extremely profound, and I'm grateful for it because when it becomes too much—I mean—I'm telling you, God takes over."

Celebrities

Should Jennifer Aniston Be Criticized For Not Having Kids?

Jennifer Aniston shares her feelings on the public scrutiny over the assumption that she chose her career over having kids.

By Cha Miñoza

Traumatizing Split

Shutterstock | 673594

After Emmett was reportedly caught at a hotel with the other women, he was accused of sending DMs to several other women on Instagram.

Despite the heartache she's experiencing as she continues to find out more and more about what was being done behind her back, Kent said that she "[sleeps] well at night."

As she continues to raise the nine-month-old daughter she and Emmett share, Ocean, Kent is admitting that "this whole experience has been traumatizing and it haunts me daily."

Insiders Offer A Glimpse Into Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Low-Profile Romance

Zendaya’s Low-Key Love Life And The Men She’s Been Linked To

Haunted By This Fact

Shutterstock | 2914948

Looking back at the five-and-a-half years they spent together, Kent said she still doesn't understand "just how I could feel so safe with someone and to have a conversation about starting a family" with him.

"And him making me feel safe enough to bring this beautiful innocent life into the world is hard. It haunts me—like I said—daily," she explained.

Kent and Emmett began dating as his divorce from Ambyr Childers was finalized. And, after it was, they publicly confirmed their romance.

Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Shutterstock | 2900926

During a recent episode of her own podcast, Kent looked back at the recent taping of the Vanderpump Rules reunion and hinted it would be her last.

"I left that reunion feeling not much resolve. I left feeling a bit alone and isolated,” she said on Give Them Lala, via Page Six.

“I’ve been on this show for six years. I’ve changed a lot as a person — no one can tell me otherwise. … But after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul-searching?’” she added.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Peepers For Dior Win

Olivia Wilde Hangs Around The Desert In Her Underwear

Jennifer Aniston Speaks Out About 'Controversial' Vaccine Comments

Hailey Bieber Grabs Chest In Plunging Bodysuit

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo With Bikini Proof

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.