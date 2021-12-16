Teacher Arrested After Snapchat Video Shows Her Having Sex With Student

Polk County deputies arrested a Lakeland, Florida substitute teacher on Friday after she allegedly had sex with one of her students multiple times.

The investigation into the teacher, who has been identified as 20-year-old Ayanna Davis, began on December 3 when a Lakeland High School student told authorities that a video shared via Snapchat showed the teacher having sex with a student.

According to the student who contacted the authorities, the video was shown to a group of Lakeland High School football players.