Chloë Grace Moretz Opens Up About Her Past 'Unhealthy' Relationship With Food

Chloë Grace Moretz has a graceful figure but it seems that in the past the 24-year-old has gone to extreme lengths to maintain her lithe physique. In her Shape cover story earlier this year, the Mother/Android star admitted she had an "unhealthy" relationship with food that went on "for years" before she finally learned how to nourish her body by focussing on "conscious eating."
Chloë, who quotes Neil deGrasse Tyson in her Instagram bio, talked at length about her food habits in the interview, which came out on her birthday, February 10. Check out the cover photo below and scroll for details!