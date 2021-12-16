Chloë Grace Moretz Opens Up About Her Past 'Unhealthy' Relationship With Food

Opening up about her past approach to dieting and staying lean, Chloë shared her experience with counting calories.

"I had quite an unhealthy relationship with food for years, always trying to create a calorie deficit and never feeling fully satisfied," she candidly told Shape.

The 5th Wave star has since evolved her relationship with food after learning about "conscious eating," which she describes as "eat how you want, but do it smartly."

"I grew up and began trusting in eating for my body and eating whole good foods," she shared. "And if I know that I'm going to have a big dinner or a big lunch, I have a little less in either direction. This has been really successful for me."

Chloë promoted her feature in the magazine on Instagram, sharing several photos from the shoot. One of them, embedded below, showed the actress rocking a form-fitting black dress and matching cowboy hat. Scroll for more pics from her cover story!