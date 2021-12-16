Chloë Grace Moretz Opens Up About Her Past 'Unhealthy' Relationship With Food

Chloë Grace Moretz has a graceful figure but it seems that in the past the 24-year-old has gone to extreme lengths to maintain her lithe physique. In her Shape cover story earlier this year, the Mother/Android star admitted she had an "unhealthy" relationship with food that went on "for years" before she finally learned how to nourish her body by focussing on "conscious eating."

Chloë, who quotes Neil deGrasse Tyson in her Instagram bio, talked at length about her food habits in the interview, which came out on her birthday, February 10. Check out the cover photo below and scroll for details!

Calorie Deficit

Shutterstock | 564025

Opening up about her past approach to dieting and staying lean, Chloë shared her experience with counting calories.

"I had quite an unhealthy relationship with food for years, always trying to create a calorie deficit and never feeling fully satisfied," she candidly told Shape.

The 5th Wave star has since evolved her relationship with food after learning about "conscious eating," which she describes as "eat how you want, but do it smartly."

"I grew up and began trusting in eating for my body and eating whole good foods," she shared. "And if I know that I'm going to have a big dinner or a big lunch, I have a little less in either direction. This has been really successful for me."

Chloë promoted her feature in the magazine on Instagram, sharing several photos from the shoot. One of them, embedded below, showed the actress rocking a form-fitting black dress and matching cowboy hat. Scroll for more pics from her cover story!

Quarantine Food Habits

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Chloe_Grace_Moretz_photoshoot_2015.png

Chloë, who is a pescatarian, confessed she picked up a few bad eating habits during quarantine as well, detailing how the lockdown changed her food routine.

"Over quarantine, I just couldn't not have fried chicken," she said. "For a solid two weeks, I ate Dave's Hot Chicken: two fried chicken sandwiches every day. I was like, 'I've got to have it. I don't know what to do about this.' I became a little demon."

The Kick-Ass star revealed the indulgence affected her digestion and complexion, saying she started "breaking out." Thankfully, the issues cleared up after she resumed her old food routine.

"Now I'll usually have fish, often salmon," Chloë told Shape, going into detail about how she preps meals a few days in advance to make sure she always has healthy foods available.

"But on the weekends, I definitely give myself a break," she said. "I'm like, 'Eat what you want, and have a good time.'"

Finding Joy In Cooking

Shutterstock | 1092671

Chloë also revealed that she discovered the joy of cooking during quarantine. Talking about the excitement of trying out new recipes, she shared that she took up gardening to grow her own veggies.

"I never had enough time to cook because I was always running around with work. During quarantine, I stocked up on groceries with the plan to be creative with everything," said The Addams Family and Dark Shadows actress, who noted she "could taste the difference in home-grown herbs."

Chloë, who said she "wanted to get down to the basics of cooking," proudly shared that she has learned how to make "my own bone broth, roux, and gravies." The time away from work also allowed her to experiment with different cuisines.

"I threw myself into Japanese food too, because I love the simplicity of it," she told Shape. "I learned how to use the same ingredients 50 ways with various dashi broths."

Limiting Alcohol Consumption

Shutterstock | 517963

Among Chloë's big quarantine achievements was learning how to bake sourdough bread. The actress also shared that she now knows how to "keep a starter alive."

"I would share my starter with my friends — drop it off at their house. Putting all my love and thought into creating a recipe, then giving food to people and watching them eat it, is euphoric," she said.

Another big decision about improving her diet and lifestyle has been cutting down on alcohol, which she now limits to the weekends.

"It's very easy for me to fall into having a glass of wine every night, which affects my mental clarity," she said.

See her rocking Louis Vuitton for Wonderland magazine below.

