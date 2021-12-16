San Francisco Mayor Defunded Police, Now Wants To Refund It

During the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020, activists and progressive Democrats argued for defunding law enforcement.

Their calls to defund the police were met with strong opposition from both Republican and Democratic Party leaders, but that didn't stop some local governments from turning activist pleas into reality.

In San Francisco, California, Mayor London Breed cut $120 million from the budgets of both San Francisco’s police and sheriff’s departments.

Now, as crime is spiking in San Francisco, Breed is promising to refund the police.