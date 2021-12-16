Stephen Curry Could Aim Next For 'GOAT Tier' After Becoming Three-Point King

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is in no doubt one of the best active players in the NBA. Since he was selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Curry has already made numerous accomplishments, including winning three NBA championship titles, two MVPs, and being named NBA All-Star seven times. Recently, the 33-year-old superstar had another huge achievement.

After hitting his 2977th three-pointer in their 105-96 win over the New York Knicks, Curry has surpassed Ray Allen and became the NBA's all-time three-point king.