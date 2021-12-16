Stephen Curry Could Aim Next For 'GOAT Tier' After Becoming Three-Point King

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is in no doubt one of the best active players in the NBA. Since he was selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Curry has already made numerous accomplishments, including winning three NBA championship titles, two MVPs, and being named NBA All-Star seven times. Recently, the 33-year-old superstar had another huge achievement.

After hitting his 2977th three-pointer in their 105-96 win over the New York Knicks, Curry has surpassed Ray Allen and became the NBA's all-time three-point king.

Stephen Curry Acknowledges Himself As NBA's Greatest Shooter

Shutterstock | 1390159

Before he surpassed Allen, Curry was still hesitant to call himself the greatest shooter of all time. However, after recently becoming the three-point king, the Warriors superstar started acknowledging himself as the best shooter ever. In a recent interview, Curry also thanked all the people who became part of his journey.

"All the guys that have set screens for me, that have passed me the ball, that have bought into the system, creates that beautiful Warriors style and brand of basketball," Curry said, via ESPN. "All that plays into this moment, so I hope they appreciate it as much as I do."

What's Next For Stephen Curry?

Wikimedia Commons

Becoming the league's all-time three-point leader won't be the end goal for Curry. At 33, there are still plenty of things that he could achieve in the league. After being named as the new three-point king, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report believes that Curry could aim for the "GOAT tier" next.

"With this record, two MVPs (and the only unanimous MVP) and three championships, Curry has graduated to conversations typically reserved for the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James," Bailey wrote.

Is Becoming The GOAT A Realistic Goal For Stephen Curry?

Putting himself on the same conversation as Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James would be a tough task for Curry. However, it doesn't mean that it's impossible for him to become the greatest NBA player of all time. Curry still has time to catch up and surpass Jordan and James' records.

At 33, Curry is still playing at a high level. This season, he continues to post incredible numbers, averaging 26.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Stephen Curry Focused On Helping Warriors Reclaim The Throne

Before thinking about beating James and Jordan and becoming the GOAT, Curry is focused on helping the Warriors return to the NBA Finals and reclaim their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, the Warriors are doing well this season. Though one of their best players, Klay Thompson, is yet to rejoin the team, the Warriors are already surpassing the expectations from them and playing like a legitimate title contender in the league.

As of now, Curry and the Warriors are on a two-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with a 23-5 record.

