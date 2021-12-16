Knicks Rumors: Myles Turner To New York For Obi Toppin, Nerlens Noel & 1st-Round Pick

The New York Knicks are one of the aspiring contenders that need to be active on the trade market. After a strong start, the Knicks are currently struggling to win games in the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, they are out of the playoff race.

The Knicks have lost eight of their last 10 games and are sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 12-16 record. If they still want to save their season, they should strongly consider making major roster upgrades before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.