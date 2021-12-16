Knicks Rumors: Myles Turner To New York For Obi Toppin, Nerlens Noel & 1st-Round Pick

Basketball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Myles_Turner_(39916223764).jpg

JB Baruelo

The New York Knicks are one of the aspiring contenders that need to be active on the trade market. After a strong start, the Knicks are currently struggling to win games in the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, they are out of the playoff race.

The Knicks have lost eight of their last 10 games and are sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 12-16 record. If they still want to save their season, they should strongly consider making major roster upgrades before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

The Latest

NFL Rumors: Troy Aikman Clears The Air On Dak Prescott's Slump

Jennifer Aniston Will Reunite With Adam Sandler In 'Murder Mystery 2'

Will Alexandra Daddario Play Zatanna In Upcoming DC Movie?

Penelope Cruz Dazzles In Plunging Chanel Dress

San Francisco Mayor Defunded Police, Now Wants To Refund It

Myles Turner To New York Knicks

Shutterstock | 2914948

Though their top trade targets such as Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard and Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal are yet to demand a trade, there are still plenty of quality players that the Knicks could pursue on the market. According to Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network, one of the most realistic trade targets for the Knicks before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is veteran center Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

Unlike other players who are linked to the Knicks, Turner is currently available via trade. With the Pacers planning to undergo another rebuild, rumors are circulating that they will try to move Turner and other veterans before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker To Kings, De'Aaron Fox To Knicks In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

According to Fansided, the Knicks could acquire De'Aaron Fox from the Kings for a package centered on De'Aaron Fox.

By JB Baruelo

Proposed Knicks-Pacers Trade Centered On Myles Turner

Wikimedia Commons

In his article, Teape came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Knicks to acquire Turner from the Pacers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Obi Toppin, Nerlens Noel, and a future first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for Turner.

The suggested deal works on ESPN's NBA Trade Machine. If the trade becomes a reality, it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Domantas Sabonis & Collin Sexton In Proposed 3-Way Deal

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook To Knicks For Evan Fournier, Kevin Knox II & Derrick Rose In Proposed Deal

Myles Turner Boosts Knicks' Frontcourt

Though they currently have Mitchell Robinson, trading for Turner would still make sense for the Knicks. Compared to Robinson, Turner is more durable. Having him on their roster would give them insurance in case Robinson suffers another injury.

Turner's potential arrival in New York is expected to boost their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, a monster shot-blocker, and a decent floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 12.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade

For the Pacers, the proposed trade deal with the Knicks is about getting assets that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans. By sending Turner to New York, they would be receiving a young and promising player that they could develop in Toppin and a future first-round pick that they could use to add another talented prospect to their roster.

"Toppin has begun taking off in his second season in the NBA providing highlight-reel dunks and a non-stop motor that gets his teammates going every night," Teape wrote. "His energy is infectious and it is criminal that he is averaging only 15.9 minutes per game."

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Speaks Out About 'Controversial' Vaccine Comments

Olivia Wilde Hangs Around The Desert In Her Underwear

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Peepers For Dior Win

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo With Bikini Proof

Why Salma Hayek Feels Liberated Flaunting Her Hot Bikini Body

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.