In the past weeks, rumors have been swirling around veteran point guard Kemba Walker and his future with the New York Knicks. After Coach Tom Thibodeau removed him from their official rotation, multiple signs are pointing out that the Knicks would try to move Walker before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

With the way he's being treated in his hometown New York, Walker would definitely prefer to be traded somewhere else. However, his misery with the Knicks may not end anytime soon.