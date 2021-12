Kim Kardashian is showing off her big brains and her signature hourglass figure. The 41-year-old makeup mogul has officially passed the "baby bar" law exam she's been studying so hard for - while Kim's success comes at her fourth attempt, the E! star has now officially made it one step closer to being able to practice as an attorney in the state of California.

Posting to Instagram this week, the KKW Beauty founder celebrated her milestone. She didn't abandon the Balenciaga shout-outs, though.