Even though no one seems to be talking about him right now, Carlos Rodon is coming off one of the best seasons in recent MLB history.

The White Sox pitcher was dominant and struck out his rivals nearly 40% of the time throughout the first half of the season.

Unfortunately, injuries took a toll on him and he wasn't able to top 80 pitches more than once during the final stretch of the campaign, which is why some teams are wary of overpaying for his services.