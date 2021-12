Alexandra Daddario's stunning eyes make her a shoo-in to play DC superhero magician Zatanna.

The gorgeous actress, who recently received major praise for her role in The White Lotus, has long been a fan favorite to play a superhero character.

Now that a live-action Zatanna movie is in the works, fans want to know -- Will Alexandra Daddario be playing Zatanna?

