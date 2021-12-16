MLB Rumors: CBA Talks Likely To Remain On Hold Until January

Sports


Ernesto Cova

For years, baseball fans were getting ready for the worst-case scenario possible: a Major League Baseball lockout.

Given how much the economy has changed and the player's empowerment movement, it seemed like it was just a matter of time before the MLBPA and team owners reached an impasse.

Now, there are more questions than answers regarding what the future holds for the league, the players, and the upcoming season.

And to make things even more worrisome, it seems like there's been little-to-no communication between both parties since the lockout started.

MLBPA, Team Owners Won't Discuss 'Big Money' Issues Until January

Unsplash | Lesly Juarez

Recently, Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that both parties have yet to discuss the big-money issues and that's not likely to change for next couple of weeks at least:

"The parties have had some communication since the owners started the lockout Dec. 2, and a small in-person meeting is planned for Thursday to discuss areas outside of core economics," read the report.

"There are more than 30 subjects in collective bargaining, and not all of them are as contentious as matters like the competitive balance tax or how many years it takes players to get to arbitration," Drellich added. "But communication on the big-dollar issues remains on hold. And the explanation for why would depend on whom you ask."

Players Say The League Needs To Make A Counter Proposal

The MLBPA’s lead negotiator, Bruce Meyer called out the commissioner's office and team owners for deciding not to make a counter proposal and stall talks:

“We’ve attempted to follow the usual process making proposals,” Meyer said right after the lockout started. “We made a major proposal in Dallas this week, which in our view, gave the league significant economic benefits. The league chose not to make a counter. But we stand ready, as (MLBPA Executive Director) Tony (Clark) said, to continue negotiating.”

Robert Manfred Refutes The MLBPA

Unsplash | Jose Francisco Morales

Commissioner Rob Manfred, however, denied the allegations, claiming that the league actually made a proposal:

“We made a proposal yesterday that I believe if it had been accepted, would have provided a pretty clear path to make an agreement,” Manfred said right after the lockout, per The Athletic.

Manfred added that the players' demands are only going to hurt the league competitiveness:

“Things like a shortened reserve period (prior to free agency), a $100 million reduction in revenue sharing, and salary arbitration for the whole two-year class are bad for the sport, bad for the fans, and bad for competitive balance,” the commissioner said later.

So, What Will Happen?

Shutterstock | 219790029

Well, truth be told, no one knows right now.

Those talks aren't likely to escalate until Spring Training is around the corner, so this fight for leverage and power will continue for the foreseeable future.

Both parties will most definitely reach an agreement right on time, as no one can afford another shortened season.

But, for now, expect multiple trade and signing rumors with little-to-no action as free agency continues to be on hold until this situation is settled once and for all.

