MLB Rumors: CBA Talks Likely To Remain On Hold Until January

For years, baseball fans were getting ready for the worst-case scenario possible: a Major League Baseball lockout.

Given how much the economy has changed and the player's empowerment movement, it seemed like it was just a matter of time before the MLBPA and team owners reached an impasse.

Now, there are more questions than answers regarding what the future holds for the league, the players, and the upcoming season.

And to make things even more worrisome, it seems like there's been little-to-no communication between both parties since the lockout started.