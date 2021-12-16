MLB Rumors: Anthony Rizzo Gets Brutally Honest On Free Agency

Sports
Shutterstock | 189939508

Ernesto Cova

The New York Yankees made a couple of interesting moves before the last season's trade deadline.

They added both Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo and even though they failed to put an end to their World Series drought, they still had one of the most stacked offenses in all of Major League Baseball.](https://www.inquisitr.com/category/general/mlb)

Now, Rizzo is an unrestricted free agent and, although the Yankees are reportedly interested in bringing him back, there's nothing set on stone as free agency continues to be on hold.

The Latest

MLB Rumors: Best Fits For Carlos Rodon

MLB Rumors: CBA Talks Likely To Remain On Hold Until January

Dallas Cowboys And The Legendary 88 Club

College Football: Travis Hunter's Shocking Decision Sparks Huge NIL Deal Rumors

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Big Brains In Skintight Balenciaga Look

Rizzo Says He Likes Free Agency

When asked about free agency, the former Cubs star claimed that it actually feels pretty good.

He compared it to salary arbitration where teams don't want to meet your salary demands, stating that it's good to feel wanted for a change:

“It’s pretty exciting, actually,” Rizzo said on the Compound Podcast with Ian Happ. “You get all these teams calling you and saying how much they like you instead of the team bashing you and saying why you’re not good enough anymore."

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker To Kings, De'Aaron Fox To Knicks In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

According to Fansided, the Knicks could acquire De'Aaron Fox from the Kings for a package centered on De'Aaron Fox.

By JB Baruelo

He'll 'Sit And Wait' For The Right Deal

Shutterstock | 189939508

Nonetheless, the veteran infielder isn't going to rush to conclusions or just take the first deal that's on the table. As much as he likes to stay in New York, he just won't rush things:

“So, it’s a recruiting process," Rizzo added. "It was fun getting the calls and hearing what teams had to say and why they want me and why I’m a good fit. But at the end of it, the right sort of deals didn’t come to fruition at the deadline and now you just sit and wait.”

MLB Rumors: Braves Could Lose Freddie Freeman To An AL East Team

MLB Rumors: Atlanta Braves Could Replace Freddie Freeman With Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo Says He Loved Playing For The Yankees

Shutterstock | 189939508

Rizzo opened up on how much he liked playing for the Yankees, even if it was for just a couple of months:

“But the time in New York was great. We loved it. (...) Got to basically live in the city for two or three months and enjoy New York City for those two or three months and then playing baseball for the Yankees, it was a good time. I really enjoy it.”

He was surprised by how different the atmosphere can be when you play for just a legendary club:

“The best part about playing for the Yankees was being able to go to another organization that was so first-class and just sit back and observe everything and how it goes,” Rizzo added. “See how it works in a different atmosphere like that. Same goal, but just different atmosphere. It was really cool to experience that and learn so much more from people on the other side.”

Yankees Are Considering Other Options

Shutterstock | 189939508

Even so, Jack Curry of YES Network reports that the Yankees are keeping their options open, and have even reached out to the Oakland Athletics for a potential trade for Matt Olson:

“The Yankees have made inquiries about Matt Olson with the A’s, but I’m hearing there hasn’t been any detailed conversations about which players would be involved in a potential deal. Obviously, that can change with one call or one text. Yankees are definitely interested," said Curry.

Luke Voit is another solid choice for the first baseman position but he's coming off an injury-riddled season, so the Yankees will have to make a decision sooner or later.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Speaks Out About 'Controversial' Vaccine Comments

Olivia Wilde Hangs Around The Desert In Her Underwear

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo With Bikini Proof

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Peepers For Dior Win

Why Salma Hayek Feels Liberated Flaunting Her Hot Bikini Body

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.