Not only in the NFL but in all sports, some numbers carry special meaning for the team, the fans, and the players who wear them.

For the Dallas Cowboys, number 88 has often been reserved for the best wide receiver in the team.

And, even though there have been some notable exceptions and not-so-popular players wearing that jersey, others managed to write their name in the franchise's history forever.

Here, we're going to let you know about the best 3 players to ever wear 88 for the Cowboys.