Khloe Kardashian Hikes Up Bare Leg In Boots

Khloe Kardashian has the world focusing on her every move, this as tricky baby daddy and on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson's latest infidelity comes to light. The 37-year-old reality star and clothing designer has been keeping a low profile after NBA player Tristan finally admitted to hooking up with his alleged new baby mama Maralee Nichols - fans are, of course, now digging through Khloe's social media to see what she's been up to.

Last month, Khloe shared a photo where she was "so over this!" See it below.