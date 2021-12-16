Khloe Kardashian Hikes Up Bare Leg In Boots

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 564025

Rebecca Cukier

Khloe Kardashian has the world focusing on her every move, this as tricky baby daddy and on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson's latest infidelity comes to light. The 37-year-old reality star and clothing designer has been keeping a low profile after NBA player Tristan finally admitted to hooking up with his alleged new baby mama Maralee Nichols - fans are, of course, now digging through Khloe's social media to see what she's been up to.

Last month, Khloe shared a photo where she was "so over this!" See it below.

The Latest

Jennifer Lopez Performs "Heartbreak" Song At The Voice Finale

Kelly Ripa Celebrates Xmas Season In Skimpy Sundress

What Jennifer Aniston & Angelina Jolie Have In Common Besides Brad Pitt

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Peepers For Dior Win

Chloë Grace Moretz Flaunts Flower Power In Louis Vuitton Look

'So Over This'

Shutterstock | 1486838

Scroll for the snap, one that brought humor and a mood, but it wasn't about Tristan. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's November photo came with her posing by a giant heart as a prop - Khloe was seen yanking up her leg to fit onto the top part of the heart while rocking only a pink crop top and a knee-high pair of blue boots.

Resting her head in her hands, the blonde bombshell looked decidedly fed up, writing: "I am so over this!! #CovidSucks." More after the snap.

Celebrities

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo With Bikini Proof

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo: Bikini Pics Prove It

By Rebecca Cukier

Chin Up Amid Tristan Drama

Khloe's dramas with Tristan form a pattern as the serial cheater seemingly continues his streak. He cheated on Khloe while she was expecting the former couple's daughter True, and again in 2019 with a kiss involving model Jordyn Woods.

“After the Tristan drama unfolded, Khloe knew she would be asked questions by people everywhere she went,” a Hollywood Life source claims. “Khloe wasn’t in hiding because she made a very public appearance for the People’s Choice Awards, but that was a controlled environment where she could dictate the narrative.”

Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns Shirtless In Louis Vuitton Jacket

'Eternals' Superhero Role A 'Humbling Experience' For Salma Hayek

'Never' Getting Back With Him

Shutterstock | 3695024

Khloe, who has dumped Tristan and taken him back on multiple occasions, is said to be 100% done with the basketball star, this as he has allegedly fathered a child amid finally confessing to a four-month affair while dating Khloe.

“He is going to be allowed to have a lifelong relationship with his daughter True and she is not going to prevent him from doing this. But as far as she is concerned, she will never get back together with him, not after this,” they revealed.

Still Winning

Khloe is fresh from stunning in a mirror-ball minidress and high heels, taking to IG and announcing her latest People's Choice Awards win.

"Thank you to the People’s Choice Awards and to my beautiful beautiful people!! I can not believe I won Best Reality TV Star and Best Reality Show. Thank you all so so much! From the bottom of my heart I am truly so grateful and humbled. What an amazing journey this has been," she gushed seven days ago.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Speaks Out About 'Controversial' Vaccine Comments

Olivia Wilde Hangs Around The Desert In Her Underwear

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo With Bikini Proof

Why Salma Hayek Feels Liberated Flaunting Her Hot Bikini Body

Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns Shirtless In Louis Vuitton Jacket

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.