Kelly Ripa Celebrates Xmas Season In Skimpy Sundress

Kelly Ripa turned the holiday season on its head this year - nothing new from the 51-year-old and her signature sense of humor. The Live! host, known for delivering an annual holiday card on social media, posted her version of the Ripa/Consuelos Xmas card earlier this month, but there was no tree and definitely nothing in the way of a sweater.

Kelly had shared a photo from her summer 2021 travels, ones taking her, husband Mark Consuelos, plus the couple's three kids to Europe. Check it out below.