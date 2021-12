Jennifer Lopez’s renditions of On My Way have been beautiful, and they sound new with each new performance. For her American Music Awards performance, she had an orchestra playing in the background while singing into a black glitter microphone. Lopez wore a black and white transformation dress. The first look was a floor-length black dress with a white ribbon belt holding it together. Next, she revealed a white tulle skirt under the black jacket that changed into a thin strap corset bodice. Though she started her performance in a smooth bun hairstyle, JLo spotted a white veil midway before taking it off again.