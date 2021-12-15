Truck Driver Sentenced To 110 Years In Prison For Crash That Killed Four

In April 2019, 26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos crashed his truck into traffic on Interstate 70 in Denver, Colorado, killing four individuals.

Aguilera-Mederos' 18-wheeler forced other cars off the road as it swerved, and then slammed into more than 20 cars and four other semi-trailers.

Four Colorado men died in the crash: Doyle Harrison, William Bailey, Miguel Angel Lamas Arrellano, and Stanley Politano.

Aguilera-Mederos, who is a Cuban immigrant, has maintained that his brakes failed before the crash, but the jury in his trial apparently did not see it that way.