Rhea Ripley Touted As The Next Hulk Hogan By WWE Hall of Famer

Twitter | RheaRipley_WWE

Ian Carey

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Rhea Ripley is WWE's next Hulk Hogan. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker stated his belief that Rhea is a draw and a money-making machine for the company.

"I look at Rhea Ripley like Hulk Hogan. That's what she's like," Booker T said. "She's like the female Hulk Hogan. She's a money machine, she's a draw."

With Rhea as WWE's female Hulk Hogan, Booker continued to say who he feels is the Macho Man and Ric Flair of modern-day WWE. Scroll down for more of his comments.

Rhea Ripley Is The Modern-Day Hulk Hogan

Twitter | RheaRipley_WWE

Booker continued to say that if Rhea Ripley is the modern-day female Hulk Hogan, then there are other wrestlers who are in the Macho Man and Ric Flair roles for the company.

"Charlotte is the Ric Flair. Sasha would be like the Macho Man, that's no disrespect or anything like that," Booker T said.

Booker T isn't the only one that has been praising Rhea Ripley as of late. Current Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair also recently spoke about Ripley's potential. Scroll down for what Flair had to say about her.

Charlotte Flair Praises Rhea Ripley

Twitter | RheaRipley_WWE

Charlotte Flair recently heaped a ton of praise on Ripley during an interview with Metro UK. According to Flair, Ripley is the future of WWE's Women's Division.

"I’m so proud of Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. They have come so far, and they’re only gonna go further. I truly believe Rhea is the future face of the women’s division."

Ripley and Flair have wrestled for singles titles in the past but right now Ripley is wrestling in tag-team matches with her partner, Nikki ASH. Ripley recently criticized a WWE booking decision as it concerns her partner, however. Scroll down for more on that story.

Rhea Ripley Upset Nikki ASH Left Off Of Survivor Series Team

Twitter | RheaRipley_WWE

At Survivor Series this year, Rhea Ripley was included on the RAW team but not her partner, Nikki ASH. During an interview with Sportskeeda, Ripley spoke about being disappointed with her partner's snub.

“To not have her on the team is a little bit disrespectful,” Ripley continued. “To have one half of your Tag Team Champions on the team and not the other half, it seems a little bit silly to me. We obviously work well enough together to be champions, so why not have Nikki on the team with us? I think we could really make some magic. I’m just disappointed, I really am.”

Ripley believes her team with Nikki ASH has a similar dynamic to the current WWE RAW tag-team champions, RK-Bro. More on that story below.

Rhea Ripley Compares Her Team With Nikki ASH To RK-Bro

Twitter | RheaRipley_WWE

Ripley recently noted in an interview with Metro that she believes her team with Nikki ASH has a lot in common with Matt Riddle and Randy Orton's RK-Bro team.

“When we came back from break, RK-Bro’s promo was at that time and it was on the big screen,” Ripley recalled. “I was watching it with Nikki, and I was like, ‘Look it’s us!’ I was pointing at it and I looked into the crowd like, ‘It’s the guy version of us!’

“They’re so funny, and Riddle is just so annoying to Randy and I love every minute of it, it’s exactly how Nikki is to me,” Ripley continued. “They’re like our little siblings, you know? You can’t hate them! You just tolerate them.”

