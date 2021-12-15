Rhea Ripley Touted As The Next Hulk Hogan By WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Rhea Ripley is WWE's next Hulk Hogan. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker stated his belief that Rhea is a draw and a money-making machine for the company.

"I look at Rhea Ripley like Hulk Hogan. That's what she's like," Booker T said. "She's like the female Hulk Hogan. She's a money machine, she's a draw."

With Rhea as WWE's female Hulk Hogan, Booker continued to say who he feels is the Macho Man and Ric Flair of modern-day WWE. Scroll down for more of his comments.