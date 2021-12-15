NBA Rumors: Mark Cuban Breaks Silence On Rumors Linking Mavericks To Kyrie Irving

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been swirling that the Dallas Mavericks are searching for another superstar on the trade market. They may currently have the duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis but as of now, they obviously need more star power on their roster to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

In the past months, the Mavericks have already been linked to several big names who are expected to be available on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Kyrie Irving To Dallas Mavericks

Shutterstock | 1390159

One of the NBA superstars who is currently being linked to the Mavericks is All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. According to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, the Mavericks have contacted the Nets regarding a potential trade involving Irving.

"The Dallas Mavericks were among teams to reach out to the Nets about a trade involving Kyrie Irving, per SNY sources," Begley wrote. "And in those trade talks, sources say Kristaps Porzingis was brought up. It's unknown if talks between Brooklyn and Dallas advanced past a preliminary stage."

Mark Cuban Addresses Kyrie Irving-Mavericks Rumors

Shutterstock | 1024723

With their goal to improve their roster around Doncic, it's no longer a surprise if the Mavericks really called the Nets about Irving. However, it seems like there's no truth about the Mavericks' interest in Irving. According to a Twitter post by NBA insider Marc Stein, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has denied the reports that they reached out to the Nets regarding a potential Irving trade.

"Just spoke to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who says his team, contrary to reports, has had no trade discussions with the Nets about Kyrie Irving," Stein said.

Kyrie Irving's Potential On-Court Impact On Mavericks

With Cuban immediately shutting down the rumors, it is less likely that the Mavericks' fans would see Irving and Doncic joining forces in Dallas in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, most fans would definitely agree that Irving could make the Mavericks a better team in the Western Conference this season.

Pairing Irving with Doncic would significantly improve the Mavericks' performance on the offensive end of the floor. He would give them a prolific scorer, an incredible playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. Last season, he averaged 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Is Kyrie Irving Going To Be Traded?

While the Irving-to-Mavericks trade seems unlikely, there's a huge possibility for the Nets to explore trading their All-Star point guard before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Since the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been continuously swirling around Irving and his future with the Nets. Though he's 100 percent healthy, Irving is yet to play a single game due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

If he has no plan of changing his stance, the Nets may think it's best for them to trade Irving for players that could help Kevin Durant and James Harden carry the team this season.

