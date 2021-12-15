NBA Rumors: Mark Cuban Breaks Silence On Rumors Linking Mavericks To Kyrie Irving

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been swirling that the Dallas Mavericks are searching for another superstar on the trade market. They may currently have the duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis but as of now, they obviously need more star power on their roster to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

In the past months, the Mavericks have already been linked to several big names who are expected to be available on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.