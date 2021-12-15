Why Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Zodiac Signs Points To A Fiery Match

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker are now 17-months strong, with everyone rooting for the reality star, 26, and the NBA athlete, 25, to eventually walk down the aisle together.

Although the couple is not there just yet -- despite recent rumors -- their astrological compatibility hints that these two will be hot and heavy for a long time.

According to the zodiac, Kendall and Devin -- who share the same sign -- are very "intense" together and, while both are incredibly private about their relationship, it sounds like things are seriously passionate behind the scenes.

Details below.