Why Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Zodiac Signs Points To A Fiery Match

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker are now 17-months strong, with everyone rooting for the reality star, 26, and the NBA athlete, 25, to eventually walk down the aisle together.

Although the couple is not there just yet -- despite recent rumors -- their astrological compatibility hints that these two will be hot and heavy for a long time.

According to the zodiac, Kendall and Devin -- who share the same sign -- are very "intense" together and, while both are incredibly private about their relationship, it sounds like things are seriously passionate behind the scenes.

Details below.

They're Both Scorpios

Shutterstock | 1595156

'Nuff said. Scorpios are notorious for being extremely amorous, with InStyle elaborating on the "incredibly intense" pairing of partners of this zodiac sign in an article from September.

It seems that Kendall and Devin are both "classic Scorpios" and love to maintain an air of mystery, which explains why they've been so tight-lipped about their romance, waiting seven months before going Instagram-official on Valentine's Day.

Kendall is born on November 3, while Devin's birthday is on October 30, with Elite Daily noting that "few people are as passionate as those born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21."

"When two Scorpios date, the result can pretty magical — as long as they don't fall down a dark hole of cynicism together, that is."

Kindred Spirits

According to the publication, Kendall and Devin's shared water sign is reflected in their "secretive, seductive" personalities. And while Scorpios are famous for being very sensual, their reluctance to trust others and open up to people is just as well-known. However, this doesn't necessarily bode ill for the two love birds, who are more likely to "find a kindred spirit in someone born under their same zodiac sign."

For her part, Kendall told Elle she was a "true Scorpio" back in 2017: "It's more like I'm a cat, and you have to earn my trust. It's a feeling I get when I finally trust people. My gut lets me do it. There's an instinct that I have to listen to."

Likewise, Devin hinted he was a Scorpio through and through in an interview with GQ last February: "People always say I have an old soul."

Loads In Common

The basketball star doesn't like being in the spotlight and is very protective about his personal life, which is what reportedly attracted Kendall the most.

"Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together," a source told E! News back in April.

Key Word: Low-Key

Fiery passion aside, one quality that truly unites these two according to astrology is their desire of keeping their love life low-key. As Elite Daily points out, there's nothing that Scorpios love more than "having a secret," which makes Kendall and Devin the perfect partners in crime.

Known as the most introverted sister in the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Kendall once told Vogue that, unlike her siblings, she "would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys."

It looks like Devin shares the same trait, with both of them carefully curating what they post online and largely keeping each other off of their Instagram feed bar the occasional romantic Insta Story.

